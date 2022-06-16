Dragon's Dogma 2 is now in development After a very long wait, it looks like Capcom is finally following up on the passion for Dragon's Dogma with a full blown sequel.

Dragon’s Dogma is an extremely good action RPG form Capcom that has come into its own with a ton of love from fans around the world. It’s good enough to have pushed Capcom to put out an enhanced version with Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, as well as an animated series on Netflix, but during a special 10th anniversary celebration stream, we got some massive news. Capcom is finally working on Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom and Dragon’s Dogma developers revealed they were working on Dragon’s Dogma 2 during the 10th anniversary stream on June 16, 2022. It was the “one last thing” of the Dragon’s Dogma anniversary stream. During this presentation, Dragon’s Dogma co-director Hideaki Itsuno, art director Daigo Ikeno, and level designer Kenichi Suzuki went over various aspects that went into the creation of the original Dragon’s Dogma. While it almost looked liked they might close it out without anything new again, the three leads made the huge announcement in the final seconds of the presentation. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially happening.

With Dragon's Dogma 2 finally in development, fans can look forward to new details on the sequel in the near future.

This should come as a delightful bit of news to Dragon’s Dogma fans around the world. The fervent fandom has kept passion alive for the game, pushing it from a relatively slow original launch to where a sequel was requested at nearly every Capcom showcase. While it was strange that this didn’t actually get a spot on Capcom’s non-E3 showcase earlier this week, giving this announcement specifically to a Dragon’s Dogma stream was quite cool. Moreover, the fact that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally just happening at all is a delight.

With Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen having given us one of the more interesting action RPGs of the last decade back in 2016, we’ll look forward to sharing any new details as they become available. Stay tuned for more Dragon’s Dogma 2 coverage right here at Shacknews.