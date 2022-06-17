Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews E6 2022: Whitethorn Games interview on tackling accessibility in gaming

A closer look at the company's focus on sharing cozy games that are approachable and fun, and also full of key accessibility options.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

During the Shacknews E6 2022 event festivities, the team interviewed a variety of people in the gaming space from developers to publishers and more. One such interview that we’re extremely proud to share is with indie publisher Whitethorn Games. In the interview, we learn more about the company’s approach to topics such as tackling accessibility in gaming.

Accessibility is extremely important to the team at Whitethorn Games, with the following statement on the subject available on the company’s website:

In addition to ensuring accessibility options are on offer in games that Whitethorn publishes, there’s also a focus on sharing wholesome games that are approachable to just about anyone.

Some of the games that Whitethorn has published include Wytchwood, Lake, Calico, Starcrossed, and many, many more. For more on Whitethorn Games, be sure to check out the full interview we did as part of Shacknews E6 2022, and visit the company's official website.

And for more from Shacknews E6 2022, also be sure to check out our interview with DreadXP on games like The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola