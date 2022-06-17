Shacknews E6 2022: Whitethorn Games interview on tackling accessibility in gaming A closer look at the company's focus on sharing cozy games that are approachable and fun, and also full of key accessibility options.

During the Shacknews E6 2022 event festivities, the team interviewed a variety of people in the gaming space from developers to publishers and more. One such interview that we’re extremely proud to share is with indie publisher Whitethorn Games. In the interview, we learn more about the company’s approach to topics such as tackling accessibility in gaming.

Accessibility is extremely important to the team at Whitethorn Games, with the following statement on the subject available on the company’s website:

“We at Whitethorn Games have made it our mission to provide pleasant, cozy, and inclusive games for all players. Part of that mission includes making our games accessible to players across a spectrum of lived experience and preferences.



To assist players in deciding if they can play or want to play our games, we've compiled lists of accessibility features and options for each of our titles. We're dedicated to providing as accessible a video game experience as we can, and are constantly working to improve in that regard.”

In addition to ensuring accessibility options are on offer in games that Whitethorn publishes, there’s also a focus on sharing wholesome games that are approachable to just about anyone.

Some of the games that Whitethorn has published include Wytchwood, Lake, Calico, Starcrossed, and many, many more. For more on Whitethorn Games, be sure to check out the full interview we did as part of Shacknews E6 2022, and visit the company's official website.

