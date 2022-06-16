Shacknews E6 2022: Dome Keeper interview on resource mining and survival Fend off aliens and mine for resources in the upcoming action roguelike, Dome Keeper.

During the Shacknews E6 2022 digital event, we sat down with a number of developers to learn more about upcoming games, including Dome Keeper from developer Bippinbits.

For those who may be unfamiliar, Dome Keeper blends resource mining with roguelike survival which lends itself well to a fun gameplay rhythm that’s easy to immerse yourself in. On its official Steam page, Dome Keeper is described as follows:

Dome Romantik has grown to become Dome Keeper with beautiful updated pixel art, atmospheric music and sound and more of everything. Defend your dome from wave after wave of hostile attacks in this roguelike survival miner. Use the time between each attack to dig beneath the surface in search of valuable resources. Use them carefully on powerful upgrades to help you stay alive and make it to the next world.

For more on Dome Keeper including what goes into resource mining, and survival elements to keep an eye on while playing, be sure to check out our full interview with Bippinbits as part of Shacknews E6 2022.

If you’re hooked on what you’ve seen for Dome Keeper so far, don’t forget to wishlist the game on Steam to keep up-to-date on things like when the game will be released.

And for more from Shacknews E6 2022, also be sure to check out our interview with the developers of Have a Nice Death.