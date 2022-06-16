Shacknews E6 2022: Cassette Beasts interview on collectible monsters and Fusion System Collect and battle monsters, and fuse monsters together to create new fusion forms in the upcoming open-world RPG, Cassette Beasts.

As part of the Shacknews E6 2022 digital event, the team did a wealth of interviews with a wide variety of developers, including one with Bytten Studio, the team working on Cassette Beasts.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Cassette Beasts, it’s an upcoming open-world RPG packed to the brim with monster collecting and turn-based battling. On Steam, the game is described as follows:

Collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles in this open-world RPG. Combine any two monster forms using Cassette Beasts’ Fusion System to create unique and powerful new ones!



Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities!

To learn even more about those key aspects of Cassette Beasts, among many others, be sure to check out the full interview. And, if you’re looking forward to playing the game for yourself and want to stay up-to-date on things like release date information, don’t forget to wishlist Cassette Beasts on Steam.

