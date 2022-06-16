Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews E6 2022: Cassette Beasts interview on collectible monsters and Fusion System

Collect and battle monsters, and fuse monsters together to create new fusion forms in the upcoming open-world RPG, Cassette Beasts.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

As part of the Shacknews E6 2022 digital event, the team did a wealth of interviews with a wide variety of developers, including one with Bytten Studio, the team working on Cassette Beasts.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Cassette Beasts, it’s an upcoming open-world RPG packed to the brim with monster collecting and turn-based battling. On Steam, the game is described as follows:

To learn even more about those key aspects of Cassette Beasts, among many others, be sure to check out the full interview. And, if you’re looking forward to playing the game for yourself and want to stay up-to-date on things like release date information, don’t forget to wishlist Cassette Beasts on Steam.

And for more from Shacknews E6 2022, also be sure to scope out our interview with the devs working on the upcoming System Shock remake.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola