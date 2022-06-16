Shacknews E6 2022: Reade from WATU live performance Wrap up the third day of Shacknews E6 2022 with a special performance by Reade from We Are the Union.

Shacknews E6 2022 continues to smash out some incredible bits of content for you to consume. Whether it’s video game discussions or musical talent, we’ve got it all. To wrap up our day of livestreams, interviews, and more, we’ve got a special live performance from Reade Wolcott of We Are the Union fame! Stop by the stream below, say hello, and if you’re coming in after it’s wrapped, check out the VOD!

Reade from WATU’s live performance for Shacknews E6 2022 is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on June 16, 2022. Grab something to drink, kick back, and enjoy the tunes. You can also join us directly via the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can participate in the chat.

When we managed to snag Reade Wolcott of WATU fame for Shacknews E6 2022, it would be an understatement to say we were excited. We Are the Union is a ska band that originated back in the mid-2000s in Michigan. Since then, members have come and gone, but the soul of the band endures. Take a moment to check out WATU’s Bandcamp site for all their music so you have some sweet tunes next time you load up your favorite skating game.

If you've enjoyed what you've seen throughout today, and the past week of content, make sure to hit that follow button. This isn't the only time we stream, in fact, we go live multiple times a week.

With the third day of Shacknews E6 2022 wrapped, we’re getting close to the finish line. There’s still more to come, though, so check out our E6 livestream schedule so you can see what’s coming up next. If you’re reading this from the future, you can catch all the content you might have missed (or want to see again) but visiting the Shacknews YouTube channel.