Shacknews E6 2022: Atari CEO Wade Rosen discusses nostalgia, games & leading a brand The CEO of Atari, Wade Rosen, sits down with Shacknews to talk leading the company, the importance of the brand, and nostalgia in games.

Shacknews is one of the oldest video game websites out there. But even we have to tip our hat to the impressive tenure of companies like Atari. As part of our own Shacknews E6 2022 programme, we had the incredible opportunity to sit down with Atari CEO Wade Rosen. The conversation was an enlightening look at the philosophy of leading a brand like Atari, what the games mean to people, and the nostalgia the titles bring. Please, take a look at the interview below.

Shacknews E6 2022: Atari CEO Wade Rosen interview

The interview with Atari CEO Wade Rosen initially aired at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2022 as part of the Shacknews E6 2022 showcase. However, if you weren’t there to catch it live, we have this helpful recording of our time with Rosen.

It’s always insightful to get a peek behind the curtain at what a CEO of a company does. Thankfully, Rosen gave us an extensive look at the day-to-day of leading a brand like Atari as well as one of his own personal mottos: No more heroes. As Rosen puts it, “Any time you have to step in and be a hero, or weigh in, or that the company needs me in order to function normally, that that’s a failure point.” Because Rosen tries to avoid becoming the hero for situations, he instead focuses on checking in with people who report directly to him to ensure they are in a good place mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Beyond the topic of leading, Rosen also gave some insight into the decision making behind video game production. The goal for a company like Atari is to retain that vintage feel, but also be “of the times”. It sounds like a challenging line to walk, but one that Atari has mastered. Speaking of, Rosen also states that players will see more remasters, remakes and extensive projects from Atari. The one caveat here is that they take longer, as they’re grander in scope than re-releasing some of the earlier projects.

The interview with Wade Rosen was an enlightening chat about what it’s like being the CEO of Atari, and some a valuable perspective on Atari’s approach to games. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews E6 2022 page for more announcements and news from this exciting event.