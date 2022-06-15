Evening Reading - June 15, 2022

What a wonderful Wednesday evening it is, especially because it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up, Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they offer you a way to quickly brush up on all the news and features of the day. They also include some fun content we’ve scavenged from the web. With that out of the way, let’s get our recap party started with tonight’s Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews E6 2022: Everything shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge review: Shell of a time
- Street Fighter 6 modern controls ask me to rewire my old brain
- Rumbleverse was quietly a big highlight of Summer Game Fest weekend
- Shacknews E6 2022: Neverwinter Dragonslayer livestream & giveaway with the devs
- Shacknews E6 2022: Neverwinter Dragonslayer spicy chicken Q&A
- Shacknews E6 2022: Watch the Shacknews Indie Showcase here
- Shacknews E6 2022: Elden Ring panel
- Shacknews E6 2022: Hunt: Showdown devs on new enemy designs, balance & what's next
- Shacknews E6 2022: Rogue Legacy 2 boss design deep dive
- Shacknews E6 2022: Ripout developer interview
- Shacknews E6 2022: Exclusive Ripout demo walkthrough
- Shacknews E6 2022: Deceive Inc. gameplay interview
- Shacknews E6 2022: DreadXP interviews on Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion
- Shacknews E6 2022: Chivalry 2 Tenosian Invasion update interview
- Shacknews E6 2022: Lacey Johnson performance
- Every trailer & replay from Summer Game Fest 2022 week
- Breaker puzzle solution - The Quarry
- Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges & dates
- Elon Musk appeals SEC agreement over his Tweets
- Core Keeper's Sunken Sea update adds new biome, fish & plants
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge has not entirely ruled out DLC
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 204
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Wrestling Pics That Go Hard
June 15, 2022
What would wrestling be without ladders?
Copyright Issues
Forgot to post this but here's a comic I made.— Jackie-XKH (@x_khou) June 15, 2022
Aren't copyright issues just f u n ? pic.twitter.com/WgarHtOjpf
They took Pac-Man's wife...
Goat Simulator
See u at @thegameawards @geoffkeighley! No...? pic.twitter.com/mLL9buFT7i— Goat Simulator (@GoatSimulator) June 15, 2022
Goat Simulator being the GOAT of comedy.
Dall-E Wackiness
June 15, 2022
They're dropping next-gen diapers now? Dang.
Found Him
EXCLUSIVE— PC Gaming Dave (@DaveOshry) June 4, 2022
I FOUND OUT WHO LEAKED DNF 2001 pic.twitter.com/aYvMMXElud
Hmmm...
You hear that? That's the sound of music!
As always, I can't resist sharing a few tunes here in Evening Reading. This time, I'll exclusively be sharing some stellar music from equally stellar video games starting with Journey and the phenomenally talented composer, Austin Wintory.
Bury the Light
Devil May Cry 5 is amazing, I need to replay it sometime soon. All of the DMC games have great soundtracks, but wow did they dial things up to 11 with tracks like Bury the Light in DMC5.
Pokemon Gold & Silver
For me, Pokemon Silver will always hold a special place in my heart as the first Pokemon game I ever played, and one of the first video games in general I played as a kid. Nothing in the Pokemon series will ever top Silver for me.
The Witcher 3
One of the best songs in The Witcher 3. This version is in the way I personally feel it (and the game in general) should be heard, in the native language of CDPR's home country, Poland. I also just think it sounds prettier in Polish. If you've never played The Witcher 3 with the Polish Language Pack add-on, you should definitely give it a go!
There you have it, the Evening Reading for Wednesday, June 15. As a quick reminder, if you love what we do here at Shacknews and you want to support us, you can by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 per month.
And now, it’s time to turn things over to Chatty! Have you found anything fun on the net you’d like to share? Have you seen any good shows lately? How about how you’re doing… are you drinking plenty of water? Let us know in Chatty!
