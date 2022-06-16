Watch the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3 livestream here Here's everything you can expect from Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3!

Shacknews E6 2022 continues to truck forward with more exciting and engaging content. With the first couple of days in the rearview mirror, we’re officially at the halfway point. As Day 3 kicks off, we’ve got a breakdown of everything you can expect from Shacknews E6 today!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3 livestream

The Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3 livestream will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

All throughout the day, you can expect exclusive reveals, interesting panels, and interviews with developers.

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3 schedule - June 16 Show Time Diamond Select interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Nightdive Studio interview 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET Have a Nice Death interview 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Retail Therapy w/Limited Run Games 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET FGC Panel 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture presents: The Ultimate Generational Gap Challenge 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Raw Fury interview 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Marvel Snap interview 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Surviving the Aftermath: New Alliances interview 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Reade from WATU 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

That's everything you can expect from Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3! To keep up with all things E6, be sure to visit our livestream channel for the full week and keep an eye on our YouTube channel for any content you may have missed live.