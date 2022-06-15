Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The queen of covers Lacey Johnson has a performance for you to watch as part of Shacknews E6 2022!
Sam Chandler
Are you a fan of video game soundtracks? Are you also a fan of covers that take your favorite themes and songs to new heights? Then you absolutely do not want to miss this performance by none other than Lacey Johnson as part of Shacknews E6 2022. Tune in to the livestream below and then swing back around to watch the VOD on repeat. You know you want to.

Shacknews E6 2022: Lacey Johnson performance

Lacey Johnson’s performance for Shacknews E6 2022 is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2022. Tune in via the livestream embed below or come on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can jump in chat and show your support. In the event you’ve arrived here after the show has ended, you can watch the excitement on repeat using a helpful VOD.

Lacey Johnson is known for incredible covers of video game soundtracks. Johnson is able to take iconic tracks and reinvent them with a metal take. She’s even able to twist pop punk into some of our favorite songs. Did we mention that she also rocks the keytar? Take a moment to look over Lacey Johnson’s YouTube channel for a wealth of phenomenal tunes that will have you searching for your favorite game. Who knows, maybe Johnson has already done a cover?

Just because we’ve wrapped another day of Shacknews E6 2022, doesn’t mean the fun is over. There’s still plenty more to show and tell over the coming days. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews E6 2022 livestream schedule and add some reminders to your calendar and set your alarms.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

