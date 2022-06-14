Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: The Best of Summer Game Fest 2022 Panel

The Shacknews staff discuss some of our favorite moments from the mid-year extravaganza of game announcements known as Summer Game Fest 2022.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The middle of the year marks an important occasion for gamers. It’s a magical time where developers, publishers, and video game creators of all colors and creeds come out of the woodwork to showcase the games they’ve been working on. We love talking about video games, so we’ve got a special panel from Shacknews E6 2022 for you to take a look at. Come and watch the Best of Summer Game Fest 2022 Panel as we discuss our thoughts and feelings about the games announced this week!

Shacknews E6 2022: The Best of Summer Game Fest 2022 Panel

The Shacknews staff gathered together on June 14 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET to chat about all the announcements made so far at the Summer Game Fest 2022. This mid-year event encompasses that entire space where E3 would usually take place. It was an exciting time, so we thought we’d take a moment during Shacknews E6 2022 to talk about it. Take a look at the video below.

As you can see, there is a lot to consider this year. From major triple-A title reveals to dozens – if not hundreds – of indie games, a lot of announcements grabbed our attention. It’s been a nonstop thrill ride of video game reveals that started back during the PlayStation State of Play, continued into the Limited Run Games stream, and quickly hop, skipped, and jumped through the Black Voices in Gaming, UploadVR, Summer Game Fest 2022 actual, as well as other events like IGN Expo, Netflix Geeked Week, Epic Games Store Game Showcase, Xbox & Bethesda Games, Wholesome Direct and so much more.

But those are just our humble opinions on some of our favorite announcements from the Summer Game Fest 2022. As much as we like sharing our thoughts, we also like hearing yours. What were some of your highlights from this mid-year of video game goodness? Let us know in the Chatty thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

