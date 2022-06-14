Evening Reading - June 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Devolver Digital (DEVO) stock tanks 48% on weak full year revenue guidance
- The Jackbox Party Starter bundles together 3 minigames this month
- Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3 patch notes
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre shares first gameplay footage in new Uncut Trailer
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 video shows devs caught in and fighting in Ukraine conflict
- Anger Foot is a delightfully chaotic foot-person-shooter
- Warcraft 3: Reforged 1.33 PTR patch notes adds ranked play after 2 years
Happy Day 1 of E6!
Shacknews E6 started today! Here's just one of several interviews we aired.
Shackpets 1.0.6 update
Check out the new Shackpets update!
Pro Overwatch strats
I'm kind of an expert at Overwatch pic.twitter.com/H5BYYDpri9— 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 (@asalisbury) June 14, 2022
Well done, Andy.
Andrew Wiggins after his Finals performance
Andrew Wiggins to NBA fans: pic.twitter.com/gPMl8wYv9g— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 14, 2022
Dude has been balling all throughout the playoffs.
Voldemort smoking a cig
June 13, 2022
Oddly, I could see him doing this.
NBA players read mean tweets
NEW @NBA #MeanTweets! pic.twitter.com/q3Eeija3Pk— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 14, 2022
Protect Anthony Edwards at all costs.
Squid Game IRL
A reality competition series ‘SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE’ is in the works at Netflix.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2022
456 players will compete for $4.56 million by going through various challenges inspired by the series. pic.twitter.com/HXVvTvnE0E
Netflix has confirmed it won't be killing people in this one.
The Last of Us HBO series wraps filming
That’s a wrap!!!!!!!— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 11, 2022
Can't wait to watch it!
