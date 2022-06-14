Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 14, 2022

As we say goodbye to Day 1 of E6, let's get into some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Day 1 of E6!

Shacknews E6 started today! Here's just one of several interviews we aired.

Shackpets 1.0.6 update

Check out the new Shackpets update!

Pro Overwatch strats

Well done, Andy.

Andrew Wiggins after his Finals performance

Dude has been balling all throughout the playoffs.

Voldemort smoking a cig

Oddly, I could see him doing this.

NBA players read mean tweets

Protect Anthony Edwards at all costs.

Squid Game IRL

Netflix has confirmed it won't be killing people in this one.

The Last of Us HBO series wraps filming

Can't wait to watch it!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to vote for HER on Shackpets!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola