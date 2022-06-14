Evening Reading - June 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Day 1 of E6!

Shacknews E6 started today! Here's just one of several interviews we aired.

Shackpets 1.0.6 update

Check out the new Shackpets update!

Pro Overwatch strats

I'm kind of an expert at Overwatch pic.twitter.com/H5BYYDpri9 — 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 (@asalisbury) June 14, 2022

Well done, Andy.

Andrew Wiggins after his Finals performance

Andrew Wiggins to NBA fans: pic.twitter.com/gPMl8wYv9g — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 14, 2022

Dude has been balling all throughout the playoffs.

Voldemort smoking a cig

Oddly, I could see him doing this.

NBA players read mean tweets

Protect Anthony Edwards at all costs.

Squid Game IRL

A reality competition series ‘SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE’ is in the works at Netflix.



456 players will compete for $4.56 million by going through various challenges inspired by the series. pic.twitter.com/HXVvTvnE0E — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2022

Netflix has confirmed it won't be killing people in this one.

The Last of Us HBO series wraps filming

That’s a wrap!!!!!!! — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 11, 2022

Can't wait to watch it!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to vote for HER on Shackpets!