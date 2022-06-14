Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3 patch notes Here are the patch notes for Destiny 2's 4.1.0.3 Hotfix.

Destiny 2 continues to evolve with each major update. However, the game still needs frequent hotfixes and smaller patches that ensure everything is running as intended. The latest hotfix is out and addresses several bugs that have been plaguing the experience. Let’s look at the patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3.

Here are the official patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3, as shared by developer Bungie.

Activities

Raids and Dungeons:

Moving forward, Grasp of Avarice dungeon will only drop a Pinnacle reward upon completion when it is the featured dungeon of the week.

Encounter completions during non-featured weeks have a chance to drop a Powerful reward. You can learn more about the new rotator system in the previous TWAB here.

Vault of Glass: Fixed an issue where a Titan’s Solar Throwing Hammer could interrupt boss attacks from the Templar.

Fixed an issue where Sunspots could break immune shields in Vault of Glass, Garden of Salvation, and Vow of the Disciple.

Derelict Leviathan:

Sever: Fixed an issue where players could not teleport all out of Shame and Reconciliation Sever activities after the boss is defeated.

Look. Sever is supposed to be emotional but that doesn’t mean we meant to trap you there, OK? We’ll call it bonding.

Nightmare Containment: Fixed an issue where The Machinist refused to rocket and stomp players when he was supposed to, so we gave him a stern talking-to and now he’s back to usual shenanigans.

The Machinist will now periodically shoot a blaze of rockets at players and stomp when they get too close.



Trials of Osiris:

Fixed an issue where players were not appropriately matched based on win count in Trials of Osiris.

With this issue fixed, the Flawless pool and Flawless pool loot will once again be enabled on Sundays at 10 AM Pacific.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons:

Well Rounded perk will no longer trigger when a player cancels a charged grenade.

Those are the full patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.3. If you're a hardcore Destiny 2 fan, consider checking out our ultimate Destiny 2 strategy guide.