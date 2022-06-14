Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: Exclusive West Hunt gameplay trailer

NewGen debuted a new trailer for West Hunt during Shacknews E6!
Donovan Erskine
1

Day one of Shacknews E6 featured interesting interviews, exciting panels, and exclusive reveals. On that last note, the team at NewGen teamed up with Shacknews to reveal a new trailer for West Hunt, showcasing gameplay in the upcoming social deduction game.

In West Hunt, players are either Outlaw or Sheriff. The Outlaw is tasked with stealing from the bank, poisoning the water supply, and various other nefarious objectives. The Sheriff is working to figure out who among the villagers is the Outlaw through collecting information. If the Sheriff shoots a villager, they lose.

The new trailer shows players making their way around the game’s old west setting. As the Outlaw looks to sew chaos without being detected, the Sheriff is carefully combing through crowds of villagers to find the perpetrator.

Players that are interested in West Hunt can actually jump in right now! The game entered Steam Early Access today. For more of the exciting content coming out of Shacknews E6, you’re already in the right place!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

