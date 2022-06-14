Shacknews E6 2022: Exclusive West Hunt gameplay trailer NewGen debuted a new trailer for West Hunt during Shacknews E6!

Day one of Shacknews E6 featured interesting interviews, exciting panels, and exclusive reveals. On that last note, the team at NewGen teamed up with Shacknews to reveal a new trailer for West Hunt, showcasing gameplay in the upcoming social deduction game.

In West Hunt, players are either Outlaw or Sheriff. The Outlaw is tasked with stealing from the bank, poisoning the water supply, and various other nefarious objectives. The Sheriff is working to figure out who among the villagers is the Outlaw through collecting information. If the Sheriff shoots a villager, they lose.

The new trailer shows players making their way around the game’s old west setting. As the Outlaw looks to sew chaos without being detected, the Sheriff is carefully combing through crowds of villagers to find the perpetrator.

Players that are interested in West Hunt can actually jump in right now! The game entered Steam Early Access today. For more of the exciting content coming out of Shacknews E6, you’re already in the right place!