Shacknews E6 2022: Harry Mack live performance Prepare your ears for a live performance by the freestyling genius himself, Harry Mack, during this special Shacknews E6 2022 livestream.

You know how some people just ooze talent no matter what they do? Harry Mack is one of those people. This lyrical genius, freestyling master, and all around great guy is taking his skills to the Shacknews Twitch channel as part of a special performance for E6 2022. You absolutely do not want to miss this live performance, so stop by, jump in the chat, and turn the sound up.

Shacknews E6 2022: Harry Mack live performance

Harry Mack’s live performance for Shacknews E6 2022 is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on June 14, 2022. You can watch the livestream using the video embed below or join us live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can participate in the chat. If you’re coming here after the fact, fear not, because we’ll have a video of the entire stream for you to devour.

For those getting caught up, Harry Mack is an exceptionally talented freestyle rapping artist. Part of Mack’s appeal is his ability to sling bars based on visuals. Anything he sees can be woven into his beats and rhymes with an ease that is utterly jaw-dropping. He makes it look effortless.

Back in 2017, Harry Mack took to Venice Beach to freestyle and was captured on the cameras of dozens of pedestrians. The video – which you can check out over on YouTube – quickly skyrocketed Mack into people’s ears and hearts. Be sure to check out Harry Mack’s official site and subscribe to Harry Mack’s YouTube channel for the latest clips and hottest freestyling.

It’s an exciting week here at Shacknews. If you’ve enjoyed today’s lineup of shows, make sure you stick around because we’re just getting started. Take a look at the Shacknews E6 2022 livestream schedule for more information on the upcoming shows and livestreams.