Evening Reading - June 13, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Monday if we didn't wrap up the day by enjoying a little bit of sudoku.

The Sims, but make it tough

Do you think you could play The Sims 1 by starting with nothing but a 1x1 tile house?

Iceberg lettuce is expensive

Have you felt the crunch of lettuce prices hitting your wallet?

Life, but in slow motion

The Slow Mo Guys take a look inside a vortex mirror. The only problem is that they use gallium, which is apparently quite hostile towards metal and glass. Good thing expensive cameras are made of neither of those two things.

Love a good pun

English sure is a delightful language.

The fancy toilet

So many refreshing options.

There's always one

Which dentist doesn't recommend it? I want to meet them.

Picking it up and putting it down

The opposite of this is to leave it on the bench and never throw it away.

One more for the road

More Quake please.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad. He looks how I've been feeling. What a busy week! You know what's a good way to relax? Shackpets. Download the free app, upload a photo of your pet, and challenge other pets to a battle for cuteness!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola