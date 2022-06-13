Evening Reading - June 13, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Shacknews E6 livestream schedule - Week of June 13, 2022
- 9 things we learned about Starfield during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase
- Sonic Frontiers is an open world unlike anything in a Sonic game so far
- Street Fighter 6's rollback netcode won't be the same system used in SF5
- Microsoft to recognize Activision Blizzard union following acquisition
- Soulstice shows that the Devil May Cry formula is better with a companion
- Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod gameplay revealed
- Agent 64: Spies Never Die looks like a GoldenEye throwback
- Samsung Gaming Hub is another step closer to a future without consoles
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a Monday if we didn't wrap up the day by enjoying a little bit of sudoku.
The Sims, but make it tough
Do you think you could play The Sims 1 by starting with nothing but a 1x1 tile house?
Iceberg lettuce is expensive
Have you felt the crunch of lettuce prices hitting your wallet?
Life, but in slow motion
The Slow Mo Guys take a look inside a vortex mirror. The only problem is that they use gallium, which is apparently quite hostile towards metal and glass. Good thing expensive cameras are made of neither of those two things.
Love a good pun
A guy just tried to mansplain to me what a sawhorse is but I shut him down because I am well aware that it is the past tense of seahorse ...— Alison Nicolson-Rae (@Nicolsonraea) June 12, 2022
English sure is a delightful language.
The fancy toilet
Installed the new bidet pic.twitter.com/HzyqbKyCAm— Shoegaze Dad 🇵🇭 (@yeoldedad) June 12, 2022
So many refreshing options.
There's always one
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BHHXTyJIDr— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 13, 2022
Which dentist doesn't recommend it? I want to meet them.
Picking it up and putting it down
June 12, 2022
The opposite of this is to leave it on the bench and never throw it away.
One more for the road
Doomscrolling implies the existence of quakescrolling— Liv 🐝 (@olivvybee) June 12, 2022
More Quake please.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Check out this photo of Rad. He looks how I've been feeling. What a busy week! You know what's a good way to relax? Shackpets. Download the free app, upload a photo of your pet, and challenge other pets to a battle for cuteness!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
