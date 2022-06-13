Evening Reading - June 13, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Monday if we didn't wrap up the day by enjoying a little bit of sudoku.

The Sims, but make it tough

Do you think you could play The Sims 1 by starting with nothing but a 1x1 tile house?

Iceberg lettuce is expensive

Have you felt the crunch of lettuce prices hitting your wallet?

Life, but in slow motion

The Slow Mo Guys take a look inside a vortex mirror. The only problem is that they use gallium, which is apparently quite hostile towards metal and glass. Good thing expensive cameras are made of neither of those two things.

Love a good pun

A guy just tried to mansplain to me what a sawhorse is but I shut him down because I am well aware that it is the past tense of seahorse ... — Alison Nicolson-Rae (@Nicolsonraea) June 12, 2022

English sure is a delightful language.

The fancy toilet

Installed the new bidet pic.twitter.com/HzyqbKyCAm — Shoegaze Dad 🇵🇭 (@yeoldedad) June 12, 2022

So many refreshing options.

There's always one

Which dentist doesn't recommend it? I want to meet them.

Picking it up and putting it down

The opposite of this is to leave it on the bench and never throw it away.

One more for the road

Doomscrolling implies the existence of quakescrolling — Liv 🐝 (@olivvybee) June 12, 2022

More Quake please.

