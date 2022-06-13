Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nonsensory is the third game in The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Take a wild guess in this latest addition to The Jackbox Party Pack 9.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The time for an all-new Jackbox Party Pack is drawing ever closer and that means it's time to keep rounding out the selection of games in the latest one. On Monday, Jackbox Games revealed the third title set to be included in The Jackbox Party Pack 9. It's a guessing game that centers around logic and nonsense called Nonsensory.

Announced prior to the Capcom Showcase on Twitch Gaming, Nonsensory is hosted by an intellectually enhanced monkey named Professor Nanners. The object is to guess percentages or scale numbers. For example, does Shacknews rank an 8 or a 9 out of 10 on the awesome scale? These questions will relate to other players and incorporate writing and drawing elements, as well. The trailer embedded above should explain things a little better.

Jackbox Party Pack 9 Nonsensory

Nonsensory joins Fibbage 4 and Roomerang on the list of games coming to The Jackbox Party Pack 9. That only leaves two slots, so expect to see those in the weeks ahead. There is no release date for The Jackbox Party Pack 9 just yet, but if the pattern for the previous collections holds true, expect to see it sometime in October on the usual batch of platforms. We'll have more on The Jackbox Party Pack 9 and the lovable scamps at Jackbox Games at it develops, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

