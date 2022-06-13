Nonsensory is the third game in The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Take a wild guess in this latest addition to The Jackbox Party Pack 9.

The time for an all-new Jackbox Party Pack is drawing ever closer and that means it's time to keep rounding out the selection of games in the latest one. On Monday, Jackbox Games revealed the third title set to be included in The Jackbox Party Pack 9. It's a guessing game that centers around logic and nonsense called Nonsensory.

Announced prior to the Capcom Showcase on Twitch Gaming, Nonsensory is hosted by an intellectually enhanced monkey named Professor Nanners. The object is to guess percentages or scale numbers. For example, does Shacknews rank an 8 or a 9 out of 10 on the awesome scale? These questions will relate to other players and incorporate writing and drawing elements, as well. The trailer embedded above should explain things a little better.

Nonsensory joins Fibbage 4 and Roomerang on the list of games coming to The Jackbox Party Pack 9. That only leaves two slots, so expect to see those in the weeks ahead. There is no release date for The Jackbox Party Pack 9 just yet, but if the pattern for the previous collections holds true, expect to see it sometime in October on the usual batch of platforms. We'll have more on The Jackbox Party Pack 9 and the lovable scamps at Jackbox Games at it develops, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.