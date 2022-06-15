Shacknews E6 2022: DreadXP interviews on Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion

As part of the Shacknews E6 2022 event, a plethora of interviews and other gaming-related content was shared including an interview with the DreadXP team. During the interview, we learn more about two upcoming games being published by DreadXP, The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion. We also learn more about DreadXP as a publisher, including their approach to publishing horror games.

It’s an enlightening interview both for those curious about games like The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion. DreadXP also publishes some phenomenal horror games, so it’s great to be able to learn more about them from a publisher standpoint as well. For more on both DreadXP and The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion, be sure to watch our full interview.

The Mortuary Assisant has a free demo available on Steam if you're looking to check out the game. Additionally, you can wishlist The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion on Steam to stay up-to-date on when each game will be released.

