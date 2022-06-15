Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: DreadXP interviews on Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion

Learn more about The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion, and DreadXP's approach to publishing horror games.
Morgan Shaver
1

As part of the Shacknews E6 2022 event, a plethora of interviews and other gaming-related content was shared including an interview with the DreadXP team. During the interview, we learn more about two upcoming games being published by DreadXP, The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion. We also learn more about DreadXP as a publisher, including their approach to publishing horror games.

It’s an enlightening interview both for those curious about games like The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion. DreadXP also publishes some phenomenal horror games, so it’s great to be able to learn more about them from a publisher standpoint as well. For more on both DreadXP and The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion, be sure to watch our full interview.

The Mortuary Assisant has a free demo available on Steam if you're looking to check out the game. Additionally, you can wishlist The Mortuary Assistant and Dread Delusion on Steam to stay up-to-date on when each game will be released.

For more from Shacknews E6 2022, also be sure to read through our coverage of freestyle rapper Harry Mack joining the Shacknews E6 2022 lineup with a special live performance.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

