Xur's location & wares for June 10, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where you can find Xur and what Xur's selling for the weekend of June 10 in Destiny 2.

It’s that time of the week where Xur rocks up in Destiny 2 and we all flock to see what he’s selling. Whether you’re completing your Exotic collection, looking for a high stat roll item, or hoping for a god roll Legendary weapon, you can check what he’s selling right here.

Xur’s location for June 10, 2022

Xur is located in the Tower, over in the Hangar. Spawn in at the Courtyard and head left down to where Amanda Holliday is located. Go to the left side of the Hangar and climb the steps to find him on the catwalk.

Xur’s wares for June 10, 2022

Below you’ll find a complete list of Xur’s Exotic inventory, plus some advice on what you should buy.

Exotic weapons

Two-Tailed Fox

Hawkmoon – Fluted Barrel / Alloy Magazine / Rangefinder / Smooth Grip

Dead Man’s Tale – Chambered Compensator / Ricochet Rounds / Outlaw / Fitted Stock

Dead Man’s Tale with Outlaw is appealing as it will help increase its reload speed even further. Hawkmoon could be pretty decent PVP option thanks to Rangefinder.

Exotic armor

Exotic armor Stats Mob Res Rec Disc Int Str Total Frost-EE5 (Legs) 28 2 2 7 13 12 64 Peregrine Greaves (Legs) 9 9 16 8 12 11 65 Eye of Another World (Head) 6 24 4 6 13 10 63

Legendary weapons

Whispering Slab Agile Bowstring / Natural String Compact Arrow Shaft / Natural Fletching Firmly Planted Opening Shot Accuracy Masterwork

Blast Battue Confined Launch / Linear Compensator Alloy Casing / Sticky Grenades Moving Target Wellspring Reload Speed Masterwork

Stars in Shadow Corkscrew Rifling / Smallbore Accurized Rounds / Tactical Mag Quickdraw Moving Target One Quiet Moment Stability Masterwork

Imperial Needle Tactile String / Flexible String Carbon Arrow Shaft / Straight Fletching Impulse Amplifier Thresh Draw Time Masterwork

Gridskipper Corkscrew Rifling / Polygonal Rifling Extended Mag / Flared Magwell Slideways Thresh Range Masterwork

Fractethyst Rifled Barrel / Corkscrew Rifling Assault Mag / Tactical Mag Full Auto Trigger System Adagio Handling Masterwork

Iota Draconis Arrowhead Brake / Hammer-Forged Rifling Enhanced Battery / Projection Fuse Under Pressure High-Impact Reserves Charge Time Masterwork



For those who are new to Destiny 2 and are wondering what to buy from Xur, you should always buy something you don’t have. Even if you’ve got everything, it’s worth stopping in and seeing what this Agent of the Nine has in stock. Sometimes he’ll have a piece of armor with a higher stat roll or one of the weapons with a perk setup you like.

Now that you know what Xur is selling and where to find him, go and stop by and pick up anything you need. You can also check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for even more helpful content.