Evening Reading - June 10, 2022

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. It's the most exciting time of the year for games, but let's catch our breath with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

I'm going to level with you guys. By the time you're reading this, I'll be coming back from the big Summer Game Fest event that's being held for members of the press. That means I'm dropping this post off before I can catch up with the day's news. But be sure to surf Shacknews for all of the latest updates! There's a lot of news happening throughout the weekend!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

STEEEEEEEEERIKE!

I don't think he bowled a 300 this day.

"A demon who must skate"

You took my dreams, and you set me on fire. pic.twitter.com/JYIHBRwNSL — SKATE STORY (@skatestorygame) June 10, 2022

Oh yeah, this game is going to be a hoot.

"Robots... I hate robots!"

Swinging Robotic Spider-Man Malfunctions, Crashes Into Building At Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus https://t.co/2acFohO9FJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 10, 2022

Eh, it's not the worst spill Spidey's taken.

The tale of Goop & Gorp

And now, allow me to tell you all a tale. The tale of a Super Mario Maker 2 troll level maker and his world. This is the story of Super Abotun World and his mascots, Goop and Gorp.

This, naturally, introduced content creators to the impossibly hard world of Super Abotun World. Wanna experience the arc for yourself? Check out these videos from these top creators.

Level creator Abotun spent years carefully crafting this devious world of extremely difficult platforming, funny trolls, and impeccably timed comedy. If you want to experience it for yourself, you can try the world for yourself at--

And with that, Super Abotun World is gone. You will be missed, Goop and Gorp. One day, Nintendo will work with their communities instead of against them... pic.twitter.com/GSLUyQtkBk — Larl (@Carl_Sagan42) May 17, 2022

You know, Nintendo... you make it really hard to like you sometimes.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We love Kirby here at Shacknews, which is why for this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we're taking a look at this run of Kirby and the Forgotten Land from the dynamic duo of JHobz and Keizaron. The First Step is wholesome entertainment for all and I encourage you all to check it out whenever you can.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Even when Inside the NBA is off, you know Shaq is still probably taking shots at Chuck.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I got to go to my first AEW shows last week! So let's leave you with this clip from the AEW Dark taping that's going to air this coming Tuesday.

Isiah's going to hit the ceiling one of these days.

Tonight in video game music

We're hitting Ocarina of Time for the second straight week, this time courtesy of OC Remix.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into a very eventful second weekend of June. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!