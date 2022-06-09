Hideo Kojima was notably absent at Summer Game Fest 2022 We've all come to expect Hideo Kojima to pop up wherever you seed Geoff Keighley on stage, but that didn't happen today.

Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley have a well-documented friendship that has played out live at showcases such as The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest. It’s to the point where, when Kojima doesn’t make an appearance at something Keighley is doing, folks start to check to see if they missed an appearance. For those wondering, Kojima did not make an appearance at Summer Game Fest 2022.

When Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley get together on stage you can sense the true appreciation they have for one another. Their friendship over the last few years has been wonderful to watch, and even included Kojima putting Geoff Keighley in Death Stranding. In fact, I can’t recall the last time Kojima missed a showcase that was hosted by Keighley, which made Kojima not showing up to Summer Game Fest 2022 a little surprising. Just to be sure I didn’t miss something, I went back and checked Kojima’s Twitter. There’s no mention of Summer Game Fest over the last few days.

Of course, there’s no doubt that Kojima and Keighley are still on the best of terms, it’s just that Kojima likely didn’t have anything to show that lined up with the timing of Summer Game Fest 2022. Still, watching Kojima and Keighley interact at these showcases is truly a delight, so it stings just a tiny little bit when you don’t get to see them on stage together. It also stings because Kojima does amazing work and, if he’s on stage talking about something, players get new content.

While Kojima didn’t show up to chat with Keighley this year, you can read all about everything that went down with our Summer Game Fest 2022 topic on Shacknews.