Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Final Fury is a spell-slinging VR fighting game

The Upload VR Showcase revealed Final Fury, a fighting game.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

There aren’t a whole lot of fighting games on the VR platform and Final Fury looks to change that. Announced at Upload VR Showcase 2022, Final Fury puts players in the boots of a fighter, but it’s not just punches you’ll be throwing, as the game features some explosive moves and abilities. Check out the trailer below.

The Final Fury trailer introduces players to a couple of fighters, but focuses mainly on Tempest. This character can throw punches and can also utilize a host of ice-based attacks. Players will need to use gesture-based combat, hitting targets to build up combos and unleash moves. The game also uses various meters to track player health and presumably accumulation of energy to unleash more powerful attacks.

Developed by Kluge, the team that brought players Synth Riders, Final Fury offers players a unique fighting experience for the VR platform. It’s not just a straight hallway in which these fights will occur, as the trailer shows the user moving around each other in 3D space. There’s still a bit before Final Fury is scheduled to release, as the trailer on mentions a 2023 release year.

Keep it tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest from this not-E3 2022 week of video game announcements. You’ll want to tune in next week too, as Shacknews kicks off E6 2022 with a bevy of developer interviews, video game news, and panels.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola