Evening Reading - June 8, 2022

Recap everything you might've missed on Shacknews, and enjoy some fun finds from the net.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It is Wednesday evening, my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up, Evening Reading! With our Evening Reading features, you can quickly brush up on all the news and features of the day, plus you can enjoy some fun content we’ve scavenged from the net. Ready to get your recap started? Sit back, relax, and enjoy tonight’s Evening Reading!

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Obi-Wan Pierogi

That may just be the best name for a pierogi place ever.

Sound Waves

This is so incredibly cool to watch, and I also love that it's from a Korn concert as well.

Crypto Cat

The cat is also similar to what I look like when I'm scrolling through Twitter.

Uncanny

The resemblance is uncanny.

Thank You

Thank you, Kevin Conroy.

Wholesome

They look like they're having so much fun 🥺

Cooper

Just like Alice Cooper, this Cooper is saying, "Welcome to my nightmare." 

Matthew Lillard

I second the Scooby-Doo movie idea, those films were great.

Malenia

Elden Ring has to be one of the best "art inspiration" type games. I mean look at this... this is incredible!

Awesome Movie Clips, Because Why Not

Instead of music, this week I thought I'd include a few cool, hopefully entertaining clips from movies that I really like starting with the time travel scene from 2002's The Time Machine! 

The Mummy Returns

I was tempted to include the clip of The Rock's appearance as the bad CGI version of The Scorpion King as well for a laugh but I won't... unless you want to see it and remember how bad it is, in which case here you go.

Ever After

A great scene from one of the best Cinderella films. 

The Pick of Destiny

This movie will never not be hilarious to me, so I'll include two...

I used to work for Guitar Center a long, long time ago and... yeah, this checks out lol.

Hello, Meet Lola