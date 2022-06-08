Evening Reading - June 8, 2022

It is Wednesday evening, my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up, Evening Reading! With our Evening Reading features, you can quickly brush up on all the news and features of the day, plus you can enjoy some fun content we’ve scavenged from the net. Ready to get your recap started? Sit back, relax, and enjoy tonight’s Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Obi-Wan Pierogi

I have no idea where this is located, but now I have a quest pic.twitter.com/F5wDroGU5w — jaynecobb (@jayneco04310055) June 6, 2022

That may just be the best name for a pierogi place ever.

Sound Waves

Actual visualization of a sound wave. You can actually see the sound traveling from the stage to the back by the crowd pumping their fists in time (as *they* hear the music). Thx @Korn / @RayLuzier1 for the vid. pic.twitter.com/IbsyFHCse3 — Chris Dudley (@ChrisUnderoath) June 7, 2022

This is so incredibly cool to watch, and I also love that it's from a Korn concert as well.

Crypto Cat

"a masterful oil painting a persian exotic cat discovering their astounding crypto losses while checking their phone" #dalle / #dalle2 pic.twitter.com/rfwzmHCXFw — Mark Rich (@MarkRich388) June 1, 2022

The cat is also similar to what I look like when I'm scrolling through Twitter.

Uncanny

The resemblance is uncanny.

Thank You

Thank you, Kevin Conroy.

Wholesome

imagine seeing Nandor and Guillermo from What We Do in the Shadows together at Disneyland 😍🥹 @HARVEYGUILLEN pic.twitter.com/eGDbLlP84k — 𝚍𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚒 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝 (@dodaistewart) June 8, 2022

They look like they're having so much fun 🥺

Cooper

Filters work on Cooper and it’s a nightmare pic.twitter.com/ch2VuvNcO9 — Nickronomicon (@nickeldoodle) June 8, 2022

Just like Alice Cooper, this Cooper is saying, "Welcome to my nightmare."

Matthew Lillard

I know this is Matthew Lillard just promoting an Airbnb BUT COME ON!!!



A Scooby-Doo movie where they’re older solving one last mystery would be EVERYTHING😩 pic.twitter.com/xr3PoqPgcL — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 7, 2022

I second the Scooby-Doo movie idea, those films were great.

Malenia

Elden Ring has to be one of the best "art inspiration" type games. I mean look at this... this is incredible!

Awesome Movie Clips, Because Why Not

Instead of music, this week I thought I'd include a few cool, hopefully entertaining clips from movies that I really like starting with the time travel scene from 2002's The Time Machine!

The Mummy Returns

I was tempted to include the clip of The Rock's appearance as the bad CGI version of The Scorpion King as well for a laugh but I won't... unless you want to see it and remember how bad it is, in which case here you go.

Ever After

A great scene from one of the best Cinderella films.

The Pick of Destiny

This movie will never not be hilarious to me, so I'll include two...

I used to work for Guitar Center a long, long time ago and... yeah, this checks out lol.

That concludes tonight’s Evening Reading for Wednesday, June 8. As a quick reminder, if you love what we do here at Shacknews, you can show your support for the site by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My Oreo cookie cat Deku says you should download Shackpets . It's free, and lets you swipe through tons of cute pet pics, his included.

Now, it’s time to turn things over to Chatty. Have you found anything fun on the net you’d like to share with us? How about how you’re doing, how are you on this wonderful Wednesday evening? Let us know!