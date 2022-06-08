ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 201 Tonight, on the program, is more of our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke playthrough. It's been a tough journey thus far but we managed to defeat Maylene, the gym leader of the Veilstone City gym. However, we did lose two vital members of the squad in the gym battle. Kyle, the Kadabra, and Shocka Khan, the Luxio, were sadly defeated. Losing Shocka Khan when we have a water gym coming up hurts.

It would appear that the team is in good hands, however, since we had the same types of Pokémon as the ones lost in battle. That being said, Nuzlocke playthroughs are all about adjusting on the fly and if our team is any indication, we'll be doing a lot of adjusting. The next challenge is with one of my favorite gym leaders, Crasher Wake, of the Pastoria City gym. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if our team is any different by the time we arrive at Pastoria City and if we can take down Crasher Wake.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. The start of a new series begins Monday night as we finished Yoshi's Island. Stay tuned for that and the continuation of our Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthrough.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.