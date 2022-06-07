ShackStream: Silt takes Indie-licious to the daunting depths On today's episode of Indie-licious, we don our dive suits to explore the depths of Silt.

It’s a delightful week of gaming news and reveals, but we’re not forgetting about the indie gaming love here at Shacknews. Indie-licious returns and we’re going chasing the secrets of the deep, for better or horribly worse. Join us as we play Silt on today’s special livestream.

Silt comes to us from the developers at Spiral Circus Games and the publishers at Fireshine Games. Silt came out on June 1, 2022, releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. In this particular game, you are a diver exploring the depths of an underwater abyss. Mysteries and dread lurk around every corner. To survive, explore, and move forward, players can take control of various sea life and utilize their forms and capabilities to traverse otherwise impassable obstacles. Just beware… Some creatures are more hostile than others.

Join us as we play Silt on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership and interaction make these livestreams well worth continuing and improving. If you’d like to further support our livestream projects, then be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You’ll help us out and know when we go live, and you can even subscribe for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link that up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming for a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The sea holds all sorts of secrets, some majestic and some terrifying. Come watch as we encounter those secrets and possibly try to survive them as Indie-licious goes live with Silt!