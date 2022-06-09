Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream here

Come and see what insanity Devolver Digital has planned for us in its Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

It wouldn’t be a 2022 video game event without Devolver Digital and its unhinged presentations. This year viewers can tune in to the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing event, where a whole host of announcements will be made. Check out the livestream details below.

Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing livestream

The Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on June 9, 2022. This year’s presentation is set to be hosted by Suda51 inside a giant mecha, at least according to the Devolver Direct 2022 teaser the team revealed, which you can see further below.

Devolver Digital has given players a hint as to what they can expect from the livestream. An official Tweet stated that there will be news about the Cult of the Lamb, a new game from Free Lives (the team behind GORN, Genital Jousting, and Terra Nill), and two more game reveals.

If last year’s Devolver MaxPass+ is anything to go by, 2022’s Devolver Direct is bound to be full of exciting new games and hilarious quips and hot takes on the games industry. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing livestream.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola