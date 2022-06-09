Watch the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream here Come and see what insanity Devolver Digital has planned for us in its Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream.

It wouldn’t be a 2022 video game event without Devolver Digital and its unhinged presentations. This year viewers can tune in to the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing event, where a whole host of announcements will be made. Check out the livestream details below.

Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing livestream

The Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on June 9, 2022. This year’s presentation is set to be hosted by Suda51 inside a giant mecha, at least according to the Devolver Direct 2022 teaser the team revealed, which you can see further below.

Devolver Digital has given players a hint as to what they can expect from the livestream. An official Tweet stated that there will be news about the Cult of the Lamb, a new game from Free Lives (the team behind GORN, Genital Jousting, and Terra Nill), and two more game reveals.

If last year’s Devolver MaxPass+ is anything to go by, 2022’s Devolver Direct is bound to be full of exciting new games and hilarious quips and hot takes on the games industry. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing livestream.