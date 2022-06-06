Evening Reading - June 6, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku with a whole lot of Xs. This puzzle requires quite a bit of logic and understanding of how the X-sum constraint works, don't worry, Simon will get you up to speed.

Revisiting Spore

I only recently discovered this bloke and he's hilarious. I love these weird and quirky challenges.

Measuring the speed of light?

It's time to learn!

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/RdK6kHcovV — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) June 6, 2022

I love this episode. It's a great learning experience for Bobby.

Remember to use your Rune Arcs

tarnished guy that didnt realize you need to use rune arcs to activate your great rune — Make Up A Tarnished Guy (@MakeSouls) June 5, 2022

Gotta get that extra power!

Bloodborne fan art

Fan art | Bloodborne - Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower



Artist: Stu_dts pic.twitter.com/9VNyknJUSw — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) June 5, 2022

Is Bloodborne on PC yet?

Cat on a bike!

This is the best thing you'll see today or your money back pic.twitter.com/coVQn7K1su — It's Memes™ (@Memesdotjpg) June 5, 2022

This is a good video.

Kayaking through the bayou

This is fear it it’s purest form pic.twitter.com/Q8SGIZ2C4c — 💔 (@killmesIime) June 4, 2022

How terrifying.

Sleepy kitty

pic.twitter.com/irGPyX1H4Y — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) June 5, 2022

What year is it?!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad! Make sure to download Shackpets and upload photos of your own adorable animal! You can challenge other pet pictures and vote on challenges from the community to help decide which pet picture is cutest.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.