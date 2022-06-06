Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 6, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku with a whole lot of Xs. This puzzle requires quite a bit of logic and understanding of how the X-sum constraint works, don't worry, Simon will get you up to speed.

Revisiting Spore

I only recently discovered this bloke and he's hilarious. I love these weird and quirky challenges.

Measuring the speed of light?

It's time to learn!

King of the Hill screens

I love this episode. It's a great learning experience for Bobby.

Remember to use your Rune Arcs

Gotta get that extra power!

Bloodborne fan art

Is Bloodborne on PC yet?

Cat on a bike!

This is a good video.

Kayaking through the bayou

How terrifying.

Sleepy kitty

What year is it?!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Check out this photo of Rad!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

