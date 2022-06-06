Watch Limited Run Games' LRG3 2022 showcase here Limited Run Games is showing off a wide variety of game announcements and reveals during its LRG3 2022 showcase. Check out the livestream here.

As we get deeper into June, sans any kind of E3 gaming event, publishers and developers are filling the games with various digital livestreams and presentations. Limited Run Games is among those filling the gap with one of its own livestream showcases. The group has LRG3 2022 coming up today in which it promises to show off over 30 game announcements. Want to know where, when, and how to watch? We’ve got you covered here.

Watch Limited Run Games' LRG3 2022 showcase here

As seen on the Limited Run Games Twitter, the LRG3 2022 showcase is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Limited Run Games Twitch channel. You can also watch the livestream showcase and VOD just above.

While the details for the livestream don’t offer a specific runtime, the LRG3 showcase is expected to show off around 30 game announcements during its duration. In between, Limited Run Games is also doing giveaways and various other activities, so we expect it could last more than an hour with everything the group has prepped to show off.

The Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase will go live on June 6 with Mega64 as special guest hosts on the event.

In previous years, Limited Run Games LRG3 showcases have shared a bounty of game announcements and special reveals from the company, including collaborations with Wayforward on the likes of Shantae, Arc System Works on the likes of River City games, Konami with special releases from its Castlevania franchise and more. Limited Run always has a pretty awesome collection of retro and retro-style games, as well as special collectible editions to check out.

As the Limited Run Games LRG3 2022 showcase goes live with the group showing off another fine collection of game reveals and announcements, stay tuned here at Shacknews for coverage on the event. We’ll share the latest updates as they happen once the showcase kicks off.