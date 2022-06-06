Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of 'resisting and thwarting' his request for more bot stats

Elon Musk's pending acquisition of Twitter continues to be in question as he looks for more information on bots.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
8

There have been a couple factors stalling Elon Musk’s pending acquisition of Twitter (TWTR). Although his proposal was approved by the board, Musk has been awaiting more information about the amount of bots on Twitter before moving forward to finalize the deal. Now, Musk and his lawyer have sent a letter to Twitter, in which they accuse the company of “resisting and thwarting” Musk’s information rights.

The letter sent to Twitter from Elon Musk and his lawyer was published to the SEC website earlier today. In the letter, the party speaks to Twitter’s claims about its bot/spam accounts. While Twitter claims that bots only make up for 5 percent of all profiles, Musk has stated that the number is likely closer to 20 percent. Twitter has neglected to provide sufficient proof as to how they came to such a conclusion. The letter directly addresses Musk’s attempt (and failure) to get to the bottom of the situation.

twitter bots elon musk

It’s been a bumpy road for Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) to say the least. After Twitter initially accepted Musk’s offer, the billionaire sought additional funding to finance the deal. He then entertained the idea of renegotiating the deal to a lower price, which Twitter leadership pushed back on. Now, the ordeal surrounding Twitter’s bots and spam accounts has delayed the closing of the deal even further, and could ultimately cause it to fall apart.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 6, 2022 9:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk accuses Twitter of 'resisting and thwarting' his request for more bot stats

    • burningpantsman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 10:01 AM

      That dude is a bum.

      • Ulster93
        reply
        June 6, 2022 11:23 AM

        Is there a way to filter out any, all news items that feature that fucks name?

        • noknyc legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 12:06 PM

          Maybe the mods can just tag Stupid anything with his name.

    • not5am legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:26 AM

      you already waived your due diligence, just pony up the cash at the meme price you proposed.

    • GodZilly legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 11:44 AM

      Sure

    • not5am legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 6, 2022 3:32 PM

      nevermind, i guess he's trying to to whatever he can to get out of the deal:

      But in the merger agreement, there are also covenants, promises that Musk and Twitter make to each other about what they will do going forward, between the signing of the merger agreement and the closing. If Twitter breaches a representation, Musk still has to close unless the breach causes a material adverse effect. 3 But if Twitter breaches a covenant, Musk can walk away: He doesn’t have to close unless Twitter “shall have performed or complied, in all material respects, with its obligations required under this Agreement.” 4 There is no MAE requirement: You just have to comply with the covenants.
      ...
      The representations are limited to what the merger agreement actually says, but this covenantthe one about furnishing informationis limited only by (1) Musk’s (and his lawyers’) imagination and (2) the somewhat fuzzy standard of “any reasonable business purpose related to the consummation of the transactions. 8 So Musk can ask Twitter, like, “give me the cell phone numbers of every one of your monetizable daily active users so I can call them and see if they’re bots,” and Twitter will have to decide if that is reasonable, if it violates any laws, etc. If they say no, Musk can disagree, and it might end up in court, with Musk having the ability to walk away if he wins. If they say yes, Musk can just keep asking for more things. “Tell us what all of your users were thinking about last Thursday,” why not.

      https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-06-06/elon-has-a-new-bot-excuse

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        June 6, 2022 3:42 PM

        It’s such weak sauce. Dude should have done this before making an offer…

        • not5am legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 6, 2022 3:54 PM

          i don't he cares about the bot numbers. he's just has buyers remorse with how expensive its gotten.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 6, 2022 4:14 PM

          Elon is one that acts first, asks questions only when his reputation could be tarnished

