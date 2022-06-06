Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Capcom acknowledges Street Fighter 6 roster leak, seemingly confirming it

According to the Street Fighter Twitter, fans have 'seen things we weren't supposed to see,' but it appreciates the positive feedback nonetheless.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It was a rollercoaster week for one of the most popular fighting game franchises around. Street Fighter 6 got some new detail reveals during the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, but perhaps just as big of news was that of a roster leak that seemingly gave us a look at the full launch roster of the game. We could have never known how valid the leak way, but Capcom stepped in to acknowledge the leak. What’s more, its response suggests the roster leak has at least a decent amount of truth to it.

It was late on Friday evening that Capcom responded to the Street Fighter 6 roster leak that circulated shortly after the PlayStation State of Play gameplay reveal on Thursday. The leak suggested all eight original Street Fighter 2 World Warriors, a wealth of returning favorites, and a long line of newcomer characters. Capcom would respond via the Street Fighter Twitter to the leak, suggesting there was some truth to it.

“As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together,” the Street Fighter Twitter said. “We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!”

The original leak supposedly painted a pretty thorough picture of what players could expect from Street Fighter 6 on Day One. Capcom didn't exactly deny the leak either.
The original leak supposedly painted a pretty thorough picture of what players could expect from Street Fighter 6 on Day One. Capcom didn't exactly deny the leak when addressing it either.

This is an interesting move for Capcom. While the intricacy of the designs seemed fairly legit, the omission of certain key characters still left it suspect. Balrog, Vega, and Sagat are absent, as well as any sign of Street Fighter 3 characters. Nonetheless, it seems Capcom ran the opposite direction and lent some validity to the leak. We still don’t know that the leak paints the full picture for Street Fighter 6’s Day One roster, but Capcom’s statement seems to imply that the leak was more accurate than not.

With Street Fighter 6 currently slated for a release in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, there’s likely to be more concrete details on the way throughout the year. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola