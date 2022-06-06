Capcom acknowledges Street Fighter 6 roster leak, seemingly confirming it According to the Street Fighter Twitter, fans have 'seen things we weren't supposed to see,' but it appreciates the positive feedback nonetheless.

It was a rollercoaster week for one of the most popular fighting game franchises around. Street Fighter 6 got some new detail reveals during the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, but perhaps just as big of news was that of a roster leak that seemingly gave us a look at the full launch roster of the game. We could have never known how valid the leak way, but Capcom stepped in to acknowledge the leak. What’s more, its response suggests the roster leak has at least a decent amount of truth to it.

It was late on Friday evening that Capcom responded to the Street Fighter 6 roster leak that circulated shortly after the PlayStation State of Play gameplay reveal on Thursday. The leak suggested all eight original Street Fighter 2 World Warriors, a wealth of returning favorites, and a long line of newcomer characters. Capcom would respond via the Street Fighter Twitter to the leak, suggesting there was some truth to it.

“As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together,” the Street Fighter Twitter said. “We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!”

The original leak supposedly painted a pretty thorough picture of what players could expect from Street Fighter 6 on Day One. Capcom didn't exactly deny the leak when addressing it either.

This is an interesting move for Capcom. While the intricacy of the designs seemed fairly legit, the omission of certain key characters still left it suspect. Balrog, Vega, and Sagat are absent, as well as any sign of Street Fighter 3 characters. Nonetheless, it seems Capcom ran the opposite direction and lent some validity to the leak. We still don’t know that the leak paints the full picture for Street Fighter 6’s Day One roster, but Capcom’s statement seems to imply that the leak was more accurate than not.

With Street Fighter 6 currently slated for a release in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, there’s likely to be more concrete details on the way throughout the year. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.