Weekend Discussion - June 5, 2022

Taika Waititi answers some questions

This bloke is just oozing charisma and personality. We don't learn a whole lot from the answers to these questions, but we at least get to listen to Waititi talk for almost 10 minutes. As an aside, it's got to be encouraging for people out there to know that he directed his first film at 30. It's never too late to start chasing your dreams or trying something new.

Searching for Dark Matter

What better way to wrap up your Sunday than to ponder the mysteries of the universe? It's mindboggling to think that we know so little about the universe that we've basically invented dark matter, something we're not even able to prove exists, to help fill in great chunks of our knowledge. As always, Veritasium does an excellent job at breaking down these theories and ideas.

Revenants in Elden Ring are disturbing

Zullie the Witch takes another dive into the horrors of Elden Ring. In this video, we get to see what those Revenants look like under the garb, and it's not pretty. It looks like there are torsos and bodies joined together to create the flailing limbed foe we all hate to fight.

Your daily dose of sudoku

And, of course, it wouldn't be a Weekend Discussion if we didn't watch someone do some sudoku. In this episode of Cracking The Cryptic, Simon tackles a sudoku with a rule set as long as your arm. There are so many constraints to parse before you even get to cracking. Even with a couple of drinks under his belt, Simon still manages to get the job done.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Caiatl is awesome

making a compilation of all the times Caiatl has defended/supported Zavala for my own sake pic.twitter.com/y9mqV5Nrqq — robin 🌙 (@glacialstarwort) June 5, 2022

I love how she defends Zavala.

Color is weird

All balls have the same color pic.twitter.com/RCowAV3oPr — Oceanvolta (@oceanvolta) June 5, 2022

But our brains are weirder.

Something went terribly wrong

Catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line. Looks like an overpressure event and the oil itself (over a drop ceiling no less) open a portal to a demon dimension… pic.twitter.com/VQeM0f85Mw — j.d.christopher (@jdchristopher) June 4, 2022

I didn't realize aluminium could be so dangerous.

What's for dinner?

Some kind of fox.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

