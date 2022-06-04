Weekend Discussion - June 4, 2022

Another week full of amazing moments is near it's end. It's time for a brand new Weekend Discussion!

The PlayStation June 2022 State of Play definitely lived up to the hype in my opinion. There were some awesome reveals and in the case of Spider-Man Remastered, evidence of Sony embracing the PC gaming community more with a upcoming release. I'm hoping that this energy we are seeing from Sony lately also leads to an eventual Bloodborne PC port! (One can dream, right?).

Spider-Man is finally coming to PC.

The past few days have been a ton of fun to watch go down as a Street Fighter fan. The potential leaks show a promising roster and seeing the game in motion with a open world makes me think that Capcom is committed to fully investing in their next entry in this classic series. I am not a fan of Luke's design but I see that they plan on having new Black and Brown characters at least so that makes me more excited to find out more about the roster.

What do you think of what was shown so far? Will SF6 be a game you play early on or will you wait to see how it holds up after the nightmare that was Day 1 SFV?

Resident Evil 4 was one of the first horror games I was able to purchase myself given it's mature rating. This Capcom classic is moving from the GameCube to the PS5 with additional plans for PSVR 2 and I am really looking forward to how they create a terrifying experience with the villagers and regenerators. I also hope that they give us more opportunity to play as Ada Wong in a dynamic way.

In Case You Missed It

Asif Khan aka The Man with The Briefcase, joined us after the GameStop Q1 2022 Earnings Call to talk about the state of the company and what he thinks of their investment strategies. You can watch the call and his breakdown here.

If the GameStop NFT Marketplace fails, would it sink the company?



Our expert @technosucks says $GME has some room to miss with the investment.



Read more: https://t.co/6kg9MoBm3H pic.twitter.com/rrCp73tf6D — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 1, 2022

Stranger Things broke records with it's Season 4 release and the Pop! Goes the Culture! crew definitely had thoughts.

And Now...The Internet.

Combo Breaker was so much fun last weekend and there has still been plenty of interesting tidbits hitting tsocial media from the event. I definitely respect the energy and dedication on display in the post below.

I'm at the TSA security check and this TSA agent saw my fightstick and starts saying he'll whoop my ass in Marvel vs Capcom. I had to pull out my Combo Breaker medal to establish dominance. I'm so tired of these randos talking shit to me in public 😭 pic.twitter.com/qSiyzjniE7 — Jonas 🐳 (@lolraid) May 31, 2022

I'm getting more excited for the AEW video game when I see some of my favs together like this!

Jade Cargill, Keith Lee and Swerve in the moving graphics set. I think I’m gonna cry. pic.twitter.com/mPNzKQyh2g — Wrestling Banana 🍌 (@WrestleBanana) May 28, 2022

I understand the power of marketing but Chess I think has been around longer than a Netflix show. Shouldn’t this just be chess? pic.twitter.com/9gkyLXnaUi — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 2, 2022

AEW Double or Nothing was an amazing PPV and Eddie Kingston trying to set Chris Jericho on fire was terrifying. Somebody needs to get a mod going like this tweet suggests.

New Left 4 Dead special zombie idea. Call it “Flamer”. Runs up on survivors and combusts into flames making it even deadlier to survivors if they catch on fire. 😜 pic.twitter.com/Q26Aakaqsc — ✨🌟✨KammieDee ✨🌟✨ (@KAMMEDEE) May 30, 2022

Plenty of us have been really loving the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus but there have been sides of the fanbase that choose to be hateful towards Moses Ingram, the actress playing Third Sister on the show. It made me happy to see Ewan McGregor himself, speak up for her on video the other day.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

Speaking of Obi-Wan...Greg Burke has a weird take on Star Wars that I thought would be worth sharing. Do you agree with his anti-lightsaber stance?

As usual, let's end on a good note. Remember to love yourself!

Weekend Vibes

Jungle is back with a new jam and it makes me feel triumphant, kind of like when I finish writing this article if we are being honest. I hope you all enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Happy Saturday everyone, I hope that the beginning of the summer season is something that you are also looking forward to. If you have a pet, consider sharing some of those cute beach and park photos on our free mobile app Shackpets. See you all next week!