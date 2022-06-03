Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 3, 2022

National Donut Day, Gotham Knights confusion, egg grenades, Metroid Dread glitches, and Adam Cole, BAYBAY! It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Happy Pride Month, my friends. Welcome to another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

If I'm Pete Davidson, I seriously start wondering how I end up on another one of these teams after last time.

Saints Row is wingsuiting now! Why? Just Cause.

If you missed the news earlier this week, Destroy All Humans is back this August!

Lastly, IGN gets a first look at the combat in Sonic Frontiers.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mmm... donuts

It's National Donut Day across this great land of ours!

Depending on where you live, you might have to wait a while, so plan accordingly.

Chonky squirrel!

If you're walking your dogs and they happen to lead you to a donut shop, well, there's just nothing you can do, is there?

Just don't take his donut, otherwise he might come to life and nothing good ever comes of that.

"That's not us, we swear!"

Now why would they feel the need to clarify...?

Oh dear.

Hey, let's check in on Pop! Goes the Culture!

Catch Pop! Goes the Culture every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Beauty into old age

If we've learned anything from original Chun-Li actress Ming-Na Wen, it's that Chun-Li being beautiful into old age is totally believable. I mean, it's not really possible to make this character ugly in any...

Right... that did happen, didn't it?

What could have been

Well, don't leave us hanging, Ed.

The incredible, edible egg

It's been a minute since we've checked in on Maximilian.

This is the kind of thing Homer Simpson has been warning us about.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we take our second straight look at the developing Metroid Dread scene. Runners have begun discovering more and more glitches and we see a few of them broken down in heavy detail with the latest episode of That's Never Happened Before.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq is esports.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A big part of this might be because it's Adam Cole doing a Randy Savage impression, but this felt like vintage G4.

Tonight in video game music

Close out the week with these lofi beats from Super Lofi 64 based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of June. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

