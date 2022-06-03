Evening Reading - June 3, 2022

Happy Pride Month, my friends. Welcome to another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

If I'm Pete Davidson, I seriously start wondering how I end up on another one of these teams after last time.

Saints Row is wingsuiting now! Why? Just Cause.

If you missed the news earlier this week, Destroy All Humans is back this August!

Lastly, IGN gets a first look at the combat in Sonic Frontiers.

Mmm... donuts

It's National Donut Day across this great land of ours!

Kick your day off with a free donut for #NationalDonutDay. https://t.co/UNaMsmJx9i — CNET (@CNET) June 3, 2022

Depending on where you live, you might have to wait a while, so plan accordingly.

Chonky squirrel!

Friendly reminder: Donuts are 100% fat free in the middle. 🍩#NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/gP7GxbFqSC — Butters Kennedy (@ButtersKennedy) June 3, 2022

If you're walking your dogs and they happen to lead you to a donut shop, well, there's just nothing you can do, is there?

Just don't take his donut, otherwise he might come to life and nothing good ever comes of that.

"That's not us, we swear!"

Message from the Belfry: the #GothamKnights game and the upcoming TV show of the same name are separate projects with no connection to one another. We can't wait for you to experience the action of our Gotham Knights soon. — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) June 3, 2022

Now why would they feel the need to clarify...?

Oh dear.

Hey, let's check in on Pop! Goes the Culture!

Beauty into old age

If we've learned anything from original Chun-Li actress Ming-Na Wen, it's that Chun-Li being beautiful into old age is totally believable. I mean, it's not really possible to make this character ugly in any...

Right... that did happen, didn't it?

What could have been

OH .... the stories I can tell you about how we tried to make this happen. 🙏



Perhaps for another day. MKvSF https://t.co/zvvmA0KwI7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 3, 2022

Well, don't leave us hanging, Ed.

The incredible, edible egg

It's been a minute since we've checked in on Maximilian.

who knew an egg can be the most powerful weapon?

ft. @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/Igaja9UdmZ — TiffanyLockheart✨ (@TiffanyMayCry) June 3, 2022

This is the kind of thing Homer Simpson has been warning us about.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we take our second straight look at the developing Metroid Dread scene. Runners have begun discovering more and more glitches and we see a few of them broken down in heavy detail with the latest episode of That's Never Happened Before.

This week in Shaqnews

I asked Shaq if esports players are athletes



His answer was frikin beautiful pic.twitter.com/R5O0176nII — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 25, 2022

Shaq is esports.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A big part of this might be because it's Adam Cole doing a Randy Savage impression, but this felt like vintage G4.

Tonight in video game music

Close out the week with these lofi beats from Super Lofi 64 based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Close out the week with these lofi beats from Super Lofi 64 based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.