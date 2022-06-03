Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 3: Final week of Days of Play

The PlayStation Days of Play sale is down to its last week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

This was an exciting week for PlayStation, as Sony's house revealed more of what's coming down the road with Thursday's State of Play presentation. If that got you excited and you want more of what PlayStation has to offer, then you'll be happy to hear that it's not too late to get on the Days of Play sale. In fact, this is the final week, so be sure to check out what's available before these deals go away.

Maybe you see LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga there, but are thinking, "Wait, I don't own a PlayStation." Good news for you, because it's also on sale on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Either way, pick up the latest from LEGO and gather the family.

Lastly, it's Pride Month and that means Don't Nod (the former DONTNOD Entertainment) and Xbox are offering up the full Tell Me Why saga for free. Experience this wonderful story for yourselves and grab it for your Xbox right now. (If you own a PC, it'll be there, too. We'll get to the PC deals a little later today.)

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 3: Final week of Days of Play

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

