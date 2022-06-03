Weekend Console Download Deals for June 3: Final week of Days of Play

This was an exciting week for PlayStation, as Sony's house revealed more of what's coming down the road with Thursday's State of Play presentation. If that got you excited and you want more of what PlayStation has to offer, then you'll be happy to hear that it's not too late to get on the Days of Play sale. In fact, this is the final week, so be sure to check out what's available before these deals go away.
Maybe you see LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga there, but are thinking, "Wait, I don't own a PlayStation." Good news for you, because it's also on sale on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Either way, pick up the latest from LEGO and gather the family.
Lastly, it's Pride Month and that means Don't Nod (the former DONTNOD Entertainment) and Xbox are offering up the full Tell Me Why saga for free. Experience this wonderful story for yourselves and grab it for your Xbox right now. (If you own a PC, it'll be there, too. We'll get to the PC deals a little later today.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aven Colony - FREE!
- The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk - FREE!
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- SnowRunner Premium Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Couch Co-op Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $27.99 (30% off)
- KeyWe [Xbox Series X] - $16.74 (33% off)
- No Straight Roads - $16.74 (33% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Couch Co-op Sale.
- Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $11.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry Primal - $9.89 (67% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $6.59 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Far Cry Franchise Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Warhammer Skulls Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Days of Play 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Weird West - $29.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Babylon's Fall [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.
- Remasters & Retro
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Windjammers 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack - $5.99 (70% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 Digital Edition - $10.49 (50% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Curse of the Dead Gods - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $47.99 (20% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shantae 20th Anniversary Sale
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $13.90 (30% off)
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge Director's Cut - $4.99 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shantae - $4.99 (50% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $39.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
