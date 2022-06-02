Evening Reading - June 2, 2022

Greetings, friends and Shackers. Another Thursday is coming to an end after a fantastic day of gaming news and a pretty thick PlayStation State of Play. However, before we go and slip into Friday and the weekend, we need to close this day of posting out proper. Prepare yourself for another fine round of Evening Reading!
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak interview: Expanding and balancing new worlds
- Madden NFL 23 details gameplay updates and features
- Ubisoft bows out of E3-style livestream presentations this June
- Obsidian lead teases possible reveals at Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase
- Rumbleverse gets Cross-Platform Playtest this month
- GTA+ June 2022 bonuses include access to Gunrunning vehicles & properties
- GameStop (GME) stock split approved by shareholders at annual meeting
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next game in the RPG series
- GameStop (GME) is sending corporate employees to work a day in retail stores
- Mario Kart ride to come to Super Nintendo World Hollywood in 2023 opening
- Warlocks & Titans are getting a Solar 3.0 buff in Destiny 2
- PlayStation State of Play June 2022: All announcements & trailers
- Card Shark review: Cheeky aces
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is ready to unleash the beasts
Lechonk done Ranma 1/2 style!
#ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/NOsCPeEwUn— Nono! (@Rno71) June 1, 2022
Can’t wait to see Lechonk in more artist styles, this Ranma-style Ryoga Lechonk got a good laugh out of me.
That’ll do Lechonk
June 2, 2022
It’s a good pig. A darn good pig.
And now for other anime takes on Pokemon Scarlet/Violet
FIUMMMMMMMMM!#Pokemon #PokemonEscarlataPurpura #PokemonEspanita pic.twitter.com/kaQeUTO2jq— Alfpixel-(COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@alfpixel) June 1, 2022
Legendary motorcycle Pokemon go brrrrr…
A fantastic new take on Bröther
bröther may i have a smöliv pic.twitter.com/Cr7PFSZF9g— Marc P.I. (@iammarcpi) June 1, 2022
“Brother, May I Have Some Oats” just got a lot cuter.
It’s Pride Month! Time for tons of fake corporate allyship!
Corporations next month: pic.twitter.com/XW1hn6PMoR— 🥖 Kéké 🥖 (@Kekeflipnote) June 2, 2022
Look, I appreciate companies that actually put more in than just slapping a rainbow on their logo, but we also know what’s up with a lot of these corporations. Thanks to Keke for showing what many of us know.
Dastardly robots changing the rules
More proof you can't trust robots pic.twitter.com/6bVUqgTEus— SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) June 2, 2022
Once robots figure out how to properly cheat, it’s over for us humans.
