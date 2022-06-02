Evening Reading - June 2, 2022

Greetings, friends and Shackers. Another Thursday is coming to an end after a fantastic day of gaming news and a pretty thick PlayStation State of Play. However, before we go and slip into Friday and the weekend, we need to close this day of posting out proper. Prepare yourself for another fine round of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!

Lechonk done Ranma 1/2 style!

Can’t wait to see Lechonk in more artist styles, this Ranma-style Ryoga Lechonk got a good laugh out of me.

That’ll do Lechonk

It’s a good pig. A darn good pig.

And now for other anime takes on Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Legendary motorcycle Pokemon go brrrrr…

A fantastic new take on Bröther

bröther may i have a smöliv pic.twitter.com/Cr7PFSZF9g — Marc P.I. (@iammarcpi) June 1, 2022

“Brother, May I Have Some Oats” just got a lot cuter.

It’s Pride Month! Time for tons of fake corporate allyship!

Look, I appreciate companies that actually put more in than just slapping a rainbow on their logo, but we also know what’s up with a lot of these corporations. Thanks to Keke for showing what many of us know.

Dastardly robots changing the rules

More proof you can't trust robots pic.twitter.com/6bVUqgTEus — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) June 2, 2022

Once robots figure out how to properly cheat, it’s over for us humans.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this Thursday, June 2, 2022. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews by subscribing to Mercury for as little as $1 a month. Don’t have a dollar to spend? Why not check out our Shackpets app where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness? It’s free free on iOS or Android. And you can find pets like my sweet little Flaff there!

Go on Shackpets and vote for my best girl, Flaff, AKA Silo.

How are you doing tonight, Shackers? Read any good books? Play any good games? See any good TV? Let us know what you’re up to in the Shacknews Chatty section below.