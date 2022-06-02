Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 2, 2022

It's nighttime in America and with it comes another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Greetings, friends and Shackers. Another Thursday is coming to an end after a fantastic day of gaming news and a pretty thick PlayStation State of Play. However, before we go and slip into Friday and the weekend, we need to close this day of posting out proper. Prepare yourself for another fine round of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!

Lechonk done Ranma 1/2 style!

Can’t wait to see Lechonk in more artist styles, this Ranma-style Ryoga Lechonk got a good laugh out of me.

That’ll do Lechonk

It’s a good pig. A darn good pig.

And now for other anime takes on Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Legendary motorcycle Pokemon go brrrrr…

A fantastic new take on Bröther

“Brother, May I Have Some Oats” just got a lot cuter.

It’s Pride Month! Time for tons of fake corporate allyship!

Look, I appreciate companies that actually put more in than just slapping a rainbow on their logo, but we also know what’s up with a lot of these corporations. Thanks to Keke for showing what many of us know.

Dastardly robots changing the rules

Once robots figure out how to properly cheat, it’s over for us humans.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this Thursday, June 2, 2022. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews by subscribing to Mercury for as little as $1 a month. Don’t have a dollar to spend? Why not check out our Shackpets app where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness? It’s free free on iOS or Android. And you can find pets like my sweet little Flaff there!

Go on Shackpets and vote for my best girl, Flaff, AKA Silo.
Go on Shackpets and vote for my best girl, Flaff, AKA Silo.

How are you doing tonight, Shackers? Read any good books? Play any good games? See any good TV? Let us know what you’re up to in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

