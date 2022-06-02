Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 official reveal coming next week It looks like Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward are set to show off one of the first big trailers for the COD: Modern Warfare 2 reboot soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is still on its way sometime in 2022, and it looks like Activision Blizzard and developer Infinity Ward are set to show off what’s coming soon. A recent tease on social media and YouTube has suggested that an official reveal is coming this June 2022, just a week from now, in fact.

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward dropped a teaser for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal on the Call of Duty YouTube channel on June 2, 2022. According to the Twitter post that went along with it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated to get a worldwide reveal on June 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Likely, we’ll get a deeper look at the game’s upcoming campaign, as well as possibly other features like multiplayer and any upcoming upgrades to the Warzone battle royale mode. The reveal will also take place on the Call of Duty YouTube channel when it goes live.

We already have a good chunk of details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from its initial reveal at the end of May 2022. The release date has already been confirmed for October 28, 2022 and it seems confirmed as well that the game is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC via Steam, as evidenced by a recent coy tweet by the Steam Twitter account. We also have an idea of some of the characters returning. Simon “Ghost” Riley is returning, as well as familiar faces from previous Modern Warfare games like Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal set to take place next week, we expect we’ll get to see a lot more of these familiar faces, as well as new details about the game. Stay tuned for more news ahead of Modern Warfare 2’s October release.