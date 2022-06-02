Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next game in the RPG series

BioWare has revealed the title of the next Dragon Age game as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.
Donovan Erskine
1

Though details are sparse, we’ve known for some time now that BioWare is hard at work on the next mainline entry in the Dragon Age series. Commonly referred to as Dragon Age 4, the developer has now put an official title to the upcoming RPG. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next game in the beloved series.

BioWare revealed the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf title in a blog post on its website. This title reveal also serves as the biggest clue into the game’s story, which we’ve known practically nothing about up to this point. BioWare explained the story behind the in-universe character that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is named after.

BioWare also states that we shouldn’t expect to play Dragon Age: Dreadwolf any time soon. “While the game won’t be releasing this year, we’re growing closer to that next adventure.” That said, fans will likely be excited to know that the project is coming along. The developer also confirms that it will have more details to share later this year.

It was all the way back in 2018 that BioWare confirmed that a new Dragon Age video game was in development. Since then, it’s been quite the slow trickle of news as fans patiently await the follow-up to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. BioWare is currently in the process of reviving its two most beloved franchises, as we also know that a new Mass Effect game is also in production.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

