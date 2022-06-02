GTA+ June 2022 bonuses include access to Gunrunning vehicles & properties Rockstar has revealed the cavalcade of Gunrunning bonuses available to GTA+ subscribers playing Grand Theft Auto Online this June 2022.

A few months in, Rockstar is still continuing to roll its GTA+ subscription for Grand Theft Auto Online players who want more out of the game. June 2022’s bonuses have been revealed for subscribers, which will grant access to a lot of content, properties, and vehicles that were introduced in the Gunrunning update. If you have a GTA+ subscription, you can access all of the new bonuses up until the end of June 2022.

Rockstar revealed its latest perks, benefits, and bonuses for GTA+ subscribers in GTA Online via the GTA+ page on Rockstar’s website. Available now until June 29, 2022, players can now access a number of Gunrunning business ventures. It starts with access to the Bunker property in Raton Canyon. This property serves as a base of operations in which you can make money by sourcing supplies and resources to produce weaponry for sale throughout South San Andreas. You can also use the Bunker to design and unlock unique gear and weapons of your own, customize your starting loadout, or hone your skills on a Shooting Range with friends.

GTA+ access to the Bunker gives players all the tools they need to run a gunrunning business and customize unique weapons and gear of their own.

The GTA+ perks for June also include the Mobile Operations Center vehicle. This massive semi-truck hauls a high-tech, yet mobile base of operations in which you can store and customize weaponized vehicles or customize small arms on a workbench inside. There are also a number of missions unique to use of the Mobile Operations Center. With this machine, you can make your usual muscle cars look like something out of Mad Max. There are also a number cosmetic features for GTA+ subscribers including the Blue Glow Necklace and Blue Stitch Emissive Mask

As always since GTA+’s launch, subscribers will also get an influx of cash in the form of GTA$500,000 deposited in their in-game bank account to use as they please. With the new perks revealed for June 2022, stay tuned for more Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online updates as they become available.