Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 31, 2022

Let's jump back into the groove of things with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bo Burnham Inside outtakes

Pinpoint accuracy. Also, you should check out the rest of the Inside Outtakes!

Elon getting dunked on some more

This does put a smile on my face.

This art looks straight out of a Studio Ghibli film

I want to see this movie.

This shot of a larval Wunderpus octopus

The ocean is a scary place.

Kermit staying in shape

Now I want a Rocky remake that's identical to the original, but Kermit plays Rocky.

A real-life Star Wars drone at SWCA

We're getting slightly closer to that galaxy far, far away.

Nintendo delivers more Karby content

Petition to get Karby in the next Mario Kart game!

The world's tiniest reptile?

I just know this little guy's hiding skills are a 10/10.

Flipnote Hatena nostalgia

Is there a reason why we didn't get a new Flipnote for the Switch? Come on guys.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

You can wake Leia up by voting for her on Shackpets!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola