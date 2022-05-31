Evening Reading - May 31, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bo Burnham Inside outtakes

Bo Burnham just summarized every episode of the Joe Rogan podcast pic.twitter.com/rkY0zo9CUs — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) May 31, 2022

Pinpoint accuracy. Also, you should check out the rest of the Inside Outtakes!

Elon getting dunked on some more

This does put a smile on my face.

This art looks straight out of a Studio Ghibli film

I want to see this movie.

This shot of a larval Wunderpus octopus

Photographer Wu Yung-sen has been deep sea diving and photographing marine life for four years. On a recent blackwater dive—unable to see the bottom and surrounded by impenetrable space—he chanced upon a rare larval Wunderpus octopus, totally transparent https://t.co/6sWXmJTBEF pic.twitter.com/vHGeOnl1RS — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 30, 2022

The ocean is a scary place.

Kermit staying in shape

Getting in shape is tough when you're a frog. It's almost impossible to find a two ounce free weight. It's not that easy bein' fit when you have skinny arms. pic.twitter.com/ypJJFJokuw — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) May 31, 2022

Now I want a Rocky remake that's identical to the original, but Kermit plays Rocky.

A real-life Star Wars drone at SWCA

We're getting slightly closer to that galaxy far, far away.

Nintendo delivers more Karby content

Petition to get Karby in the next Mario Kart game!

The world's tiniest reptile?

Brookesia micra is an unreasonably tiny species of chameleon in Madagascar and possibly the world’s smallest reptile. Scientists say its laughable smallness may be due to evolving on small inlets with few resources.



[@NatGeo / Frank Glaw] pic.twitter.com/lA0Y16OGOQ — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) May 31, 2022

I just know this little guy's hiding skills are a 10/10.

Flipnote Hatena nostalgia

Flipnote by Nintendo pic.twitter.com/epwvqpceWF — Flipnote Memories (@FlipnoteMemory) May 31, 2022

Is there a reason why we didn't get a new Flipnote for the Switch? Come on guys.

