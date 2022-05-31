Hearthstone 23.4 patch notes add Throne of the Tides Mini-Set Battlegrounds is also getting two new heroes and seeing the temporary return of Diablo.

The undersea exploration of Hearthstone's latest expansion isn't over just yet. Blizzard's journey to the depths has uncovered some more oceanic treasure in the form of an all-new Mini-Set of cards. The Throne of the Tides will help round out what's been a fun new expansion for Standard play, while Battlegrounds users will find some new contenders ready to jump into their fray.

Neputulon and Ozumat are coming for the throne in Patch 23.4!



👑Throne of the Tides Mini Set!

👑Battlegrounds Updates

👑Diablo Returns

👑And more! https://t.co/MxFMoHcERJ pic.twitter.com/hQrFRNE8Vk — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) May 31, 2022

The biggest change to Hearthstone 23.4 will be the addition of the Throne of the Tides Mini-Set. Two new Neutral Colossal minions will be included in the set. The (8) Cost, 6/5 Ozumat will fill the board with deadly 1/3 tentacles. For each tentacle that's destroyed, a minion on the other side of the board will also be removed from play. Meanwhile, the (10) Cost, 7/7 Neptulon has Rush and Windfury, as well as two massive 4/2 hands. If Neptulon attempts to attack, his hands will move instead and those hands are Immune while attacking. That's far from everything coming in the set and we'll have a full recap of every card unveiled here at Shacknews later today.

Ozumat is also taking his fury to Hearthstone Battlegrounds. Ozumat's passive Hero Power summons a 2/2 Tentacle with Taunt at the start of every combat phase. However, after the player sells a minion, those stats will be upgraded. The other addition to Battlegrounds is a new Tier 1 minion called Bubblette, which has 2/5 stats, but can be destroyed by taking exactly one point of damage.

Battlegrounds is also seeing the return of Diablo, in order to celebrate the release of Diablo Immortal. He'll only be around for one week, starting on June 1, and he'll bring back his powerful (albeit slightly balanced) loot.

Lastly, Hearthstone Mercenaries is bracing for a major event centered around the Old God Y'Shaarj. Players can take on 10 special tasks, which will unlock Y'Shaarj upon completion. Players can also pick up some new Y'Shaarj portraits and a handful of Mercenaries. The Y'Shaarj event will begin on June 7 and run until June 21. On top of that, a free Tyrael Mercenary can be claimed from the Mercenaries shop until the launch of Hearthstone's next expansion. For more on the specific Mercenaries joining the fight, check out the Hearthstone website.

This is a lot to take in for Hearthstone players and it's all without even mentioning the Arena rotation or the debut of the new single-player Book of Heroes content centered around Ambassador Faelin. Hearthstone 23.4 is live right now with the new Mini-Set avaiable for purchase this Wednesday, June 1. It'll sell for $14.99 USD, but if you've banked away 2,000 in-game Gold, you can use that, instead. If you want to wait to see how these new cards can be applied in the meta before diving in, you can check out the Hearthstone Masters Summer Championship, which will take place this weekend and air on the Hearthstone YouTube channel.