Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 patch notes tackle Duality Dungeon bugs The 4.1.0.1 hotfix patch for Destiny 2 brings some crucial fixes to the recently launched Duality Dungeon. Check out the full details here.

With the release of major content in Destiny 2, like the recent release of Season 17 - Season of the Haunted, a few things are bound to break here and there for all the big incoming changes. Thank goodness, in that regards, for hotfixes. Today brings us Destiny 2’s Hotfix 4.1.0.1 and it takes aim at a few critical bugs in the recently launched Duality Dungeon. Want to get a look at the full list of changes? We’ve got the patch notes right here.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 patch notes

Destiny 2's latest Hotfix 4.1.0.1 patch notes come after the launch of Solar 3.0, which revamped the fire-based subclass and perks and weapons related to it.

Bungie launched Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 and its accompanying patch notes in a press release on May 31, 2022. The focus of this latest hotfix was on fixing a few critical issues in the wake of Seeason 17’s launch, which brought about a new dungeon and the revamp of the Solar subclass. Specifically, some headliners of this patch focus on the Duality Dungeon, including bad spawning, texture and environment issues, and more. You can find the full details just below:

Activities

Dungeons and Raids

Duality

Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there.

Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended.

Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.

Fixed numerous texture and environment issues.

Grasp of Avarice

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter.

Vow of the Disciple

Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP.

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk.

Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where players on Xbox platforms could sometimes only see limited invite and join actions in the roster when viewing Xbox network friends.

That covers the entirety of Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 and its patch notes.