Razer announces refreshed Barracuda headset line The new Razer Barracuda, Barracuda X, and Barracuda Pro headsets will compete with high-end gaming headphones recently launched by the likes of SteelSeries.

Razer has kicked off this week with a major announcement of the next big thing in its audio peripherals. The Razer Barracuda headset line has been around for quite a long time, but in 2022, it’s getting a refresh with a few new wireless and high-end models. Not only is the Barracuda X getting a revamp, but it’s joined by the new Barracuda and Barracuda Pro headsets, launching at Razer stores and other authorized retailers as of today.

Razer announced its launch of the revamped Barracuda audio headset line via a press release on May 31, 2022. Available as of the same day, this revamped line includes the Barracuda, Barracuda X, and Barracuda Pro wireless headsets. Taking a page out of SteelSeries’ book with the launch of its recent Arctis Nova Pro headsets, the revamped Barracuda line shares some similar features. For one, it can connect to two different devices via SmartSwitch Dual Wireless technology, as well as featuring Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities. The Barracuda Pro also features Active Noise Cancellation technology, allowing it to fully block out the outside world and immerse the user in their gaming, television, or audio.

The revamped Razer Barracuda headset come in the form of the Barracuda X, Barracuda, and Barracuda Pro, and are available from Razer and other authorized dealers now.

While the Barracuda X features a detachable cardioid mic, the Barracuda and Barracuda Pro feature built-in dual noise-cancelling mics on the headsets. This next major step for Razer in its Barracuda line is set to bring its audio gear into the next generation while also featuring the various tech and features that made the Barracuda line trendy and worthwhile since its original launch. The Barracuda X retails at $99.99 USD, the cheapest of the bunch, while the Barracuda will run at $159.99, and the Barracuda Pro will cost $249.99.

