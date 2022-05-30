Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 30, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. It's also Memorial Day in North America. I hope you've all had a great day of reflection and thoughtfulness. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles an electricity-inspired sudoku today.

Sushi chef answers some questions

Let's learn about one of the best dishes in the world!

Dunkey reviews Link's Awakening

Do you agree with his thoughts?

Rowan Atkinson is in a new movie!

Not quite the bee movie you'd expect.

Shall we learn about computer science?

Factals are wild, man.

Ranni statue

This is incredible artwork.

Elden Ring scholars

Might be time to finish up Elden Ring.

Hard Drive has been dunking on Elon

The billionaire hasn't handled it too well.

Dog gets a wet face

He loves his bucket of water.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

