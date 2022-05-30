Evening Reading - May 30, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. It's also Memorial Day in North America. I hope you've all had a great day of reflection and thoughtfulness. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Evil Dead: The Game Review: Deadite Royale
- Capcom Fighting Collection feels like a treasure chest of nostalgia
- Shack Chat: What game are you bringing to the Memorial Day get-together?
- Kao the Kangaroo review: Hopping with hiccups
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel to Fallen Order announced for 2023
- Soundfall review: Loot 'n groove
- Duality dungeon guide - Destiny 2
- FromSoftware is finally in the process of restoring Dark Souls multiplayer servers
- The Callisto Protocol is no longer set in the PUBG universe
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles an electricity-inspired sudoku today.
Sushi chef answers some questions
Let's learn about one of the best dishes in the world!
Dunkey reviews Link's Awakening
Do you agree with his thoughts?
Rowan Atkinson is in a new movie!
Not quite the bee movie you'd expect.
Shall we learn about computer science?
Factals are wild, man.
Ranni statue
And another finger slayer Ranni done!#ELDENRING #custom #fanart #statue #RanniTheWitch pic.twitter.com/zZIBi1PdMK— Imryll (@YharnamWorkshop) May 30, 2022
This is incredible artwork.
Elden Ring scholars
Soulsborne character of the day is the Juvenile Scholars from Elden Ring! Requested by @electroluxstan pic.twitter.com/xY7UcrxTPi— Soulsborne Character of the Day (@soulsborneotd) May 30, 2022
Might be time to finish up Elden Ring.
Hard Drive has been dunking on Elon
Hard Drive Apologizes to Elon Musk for Dunking on Him Too Hardhttps://t.co/MiBvjl3jXb— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) May 30, 2022
The billionaire hasn't handled it too well.
Dog gets a wet face
May 30, 2022
He loves his bucket of water.
