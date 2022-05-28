Weekend Discussion - May 28, 2022

What a stacked weekend we;ve got to close out May 2022! Awesome Shacnews content, my favorite Fighting Game tournament of the year, a major All Elite Wrestling PPV, and the Star Wars Celebration are all going down right now. Let's talk about it!

Shacknews is happy to present another Summer of Doing Our Jobs and 3 days of amazing content with the reveal of E6 2022, now with double the amount of E's as E3! Check out the new teaser trailer and get hype for the show, hitting our Twitch channel July 14-16.

Our Evil Dead: The Game Video Review is finally here. Is the game worth your time? Watch some of thegameplay and commentary below:

Blake and TJ also had a fun time chatting with the devs at Tripwire Interactive as they show off the Tidal Terror content in Killing Floor 2. Check out a clip below and the full video here.

The Star Wars Celebration is giong down and the crew at Pop! Goes the Culture! think that going for stories that may feature low key players instead of major characters could be the better option after the recent trilogy.

And Now...The Internet.

I'm excited to see more Star Wars projects with emphasis on story. The combat was already satisfying so I am really looking forward to seeing how they manage to make gameplay even more fluid in the new game. Are you excited to see this franchise continue? Check out the trailer below:

Combo Breaker is already legendary but it's just proving why it's the dopest tournament in the world again this year by putting a Bloody Roar tournament on the main stage. The hype is real!

Just watched my boi @jeritheog go crazy and win the Bloody Roar tournament at @ComboBreaker. He put on a show for new and OG players, chat was going crazy, I mean it was crazy how locked in he was 🤣 proud of you man nobody wanted this more than you GGs pic.twitter.com/CmBlWv3cdR — Mando Otf (@MandoBurger) May 28, 2022

What an increcible set during DragonBall FighterZ action. The crowd was explosive watching this go down.

From a close 3 vs 1 comeback to one of the hypest moments of the weekend, these players still showed amazing sportsmanship in an incredible Dragonball Fighter Z set.



Be sure to check out our DBFZ Top 8 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4LDJ7q96ss — COMBO BREAKER (@ComboBreaker) May 28, 2022

It's good to see thse two back together.

Their response to the interviewer saying they had a crush on darth maul is everything pic.twitter.com/UljKEZIw28 — multitask of madness ✨ (@nasderd) May 27, 2022

Imagine catching strays from Miyazaki because your name is Craig...

The Totoro wikipedia article is pretty crazy. pic.twitter.com/0nHLeHvUAm — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) May 27, 2022

These sprites are dope. Imagine an OW fighting game. I'd be down for some Reaper mixups.

Set of Overwatch sprites I did, featuring Dva, Tracer and Sombra 😎 pic.twitter.com/8efUwfg0np — Reluu (@RelusionH) May 24, 2022

More Elden Ring oil paintings please. This is gorgeous.

I love the FGC because of moments like this.

Congrats to the Minecraft Championship winners. Yeah that's a thing. A pretty popular thing too!

This is certainly one way to get into your opponents head.

Bro imagine going to a major and losing to someone in a fucking among us costume LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/xjgPq1crHJ — IE | GRNT | Mr.L (@MrLPika) May 28, 2022

As most of you all know, I'm a major wrestling fan and the Double or Nothing PPV is going down Sunday night with a stacked card. The team at Complex followed one of my favorite new wrestlers around for an AEW Dynamite and it was such a cool look behind the scenes. Check it out below:

Weekend Vibes

I can't get this performance out of my head so it's gotta go here. Keep reaching higher folks.

Happy Memorial Day Weekend and much love to our veterans as well. See you all again next week and give some cute pets a swipe or two on Shackpets. Cheers!