2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 27, 2022

We check in with Star Wars Celebration, Momocon, Combo Breaker, and we say goodbye to Shaq and Chuck for the season on this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Well...

It's been a busy day today, hasn't it, Shacknews? Nothing left to do, except close out this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. Get out your lightsabers!

This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Meet the last of the three houses that will be featured in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Pick your path and get ready to go to battle on June 24.

Pac-Man Museum+ is out today! Xbox owners, remember that it's on Game Pass!

Pokemon Unite is about to get its wildest addition to date. A new Catch 'Em Battles mode will let you go in with your selected Pokemon, but you can also catch wild Pokemon in mid-game and swap back and forth. We'll find out how this all works in practice when Catch 'Em Battles hit Pokemon Unite this Monday, May 30.

Lastly, if you've been enjoying Rifftrax: The Game, go ahead and log in again! It got a new update this week, so you'll have even more clips to play along with.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Once again, the Loop Daddy process

Find somebody who's living their best life like Marc Rebillet.

Scenes from Star Wars Celebration

Nobody can resist Baby Yoda, not even Moff Gideon.

Are these the droids you're looking for?

Get these people some ice cream!

And finally...

SAY THE LINE, DARTH!

Scenes from Momocon

Starting with a quick tour.

Always meet your heroes.

Into the Spider-Verse.

Track down Zeldathon and take a picture if you're at the show. If you're not, check them out on the Zeldathon Twitch channel and donate towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Celebrating Star Wars with... ohhhh no...

Justin Wong has chosen poorly.

Scenes from Combo Breaker

Man, there is a lot happening this weekend, isn't there?

A celebration of all fighting games, even the ones you might not know about.

That includes fan games, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Justice League Turbo, which is also on display this weekend.

We got the Combo Breaker staple, as well. It's the Mystery Game tournament!

Oh man, Google the Ultimate Marvel 3 mods when you get a chance. You'll get a kick out of it.

Strap in for Good Ass Tekken™ this weekend.

Thanks for the info, boss.

And finally...

These FGC handshakes get more complex every year.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we look at the developing Metroid Dread scene. It's been less than nine months, but we're starting to see runners hit their stride with this game. Check out this episode of Victory Lap to see.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

A fun year, as always, fellas. See you all next season!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Between these guys and Edge on the other show, this has been a very good 12 months for... Brood nostalgia... of all things.

Tonight in video game music

OCRemix spotlights a new mixer named Akidna, who comes in with this EDM mix from Street Fighter II.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this Memorial Day weekend. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

