Evening Reading - May 27, 2022

Meet the last of the three houses that will be featured in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Pick your path and get ready to go to battle on June 24.

Pac-Man Museum+ is out today! Xbox owners, remember that it's on Game Pass!

Pokemon Unite is about to get its wildest addition to date. A new Catch 'Em Battles mode will let you go in with your selected Pokemon, but you can also catch wild Pokemon in mid-game and swap back and forth. We'll find out how this all works in practice when Catch 'Em Battles hit Pokemon Unite this Monday, May 30.

Lastly, if you've been enjoying Rifftrax: The Game, go ahead and log in again! It got a new update this week, so you'll have even more clips to play along with.

Once again, the Loop Daddy process

GOTTA HOLD ON pic.twitter.com/gWCGXJ29Z3 — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) May 27, 2022

Find somebody who's living their best life like Marc Rebillet.

Scenes from Star Wars Celebration

Nobody can resist Baby Yoda, not even Moff Gideon.

Are these the droids you're looking for?

An endless escalator loop of Willrow Hoods chanting “Ice cream! Ice cream!”, including a Jawa Willrow with a mudhorn egg, is an absolute joy.#StarWarsCelebration #StarWars #starwarscelebration2022 pic.twitter.com/5KPfyoNPnr — Phil Szostak @ SWCA (@PhilSzostak) May 27, 2022

Get these people some ice cream!

Hayden Christensen’s last words to the fans before #ObiWanKenobi premieres:



“This is where the fun begins.” #StarWarsCelebrationpic.twitter.com/Id2swCbeqT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 27, 2022

SAY THE LINE, DARTH!

Scenes from Momocon

heading to momocon like.. pic.twitter.com/RHtwNN6ZU9 — Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) May 27, 2022

Starting with a quick tour.

outside MomoCon 20 min ago



backpack guy: yo are you hungrybox?



me: hey there



backpack guy: I need to show you something



*lifts up sleeve* pic.twitter.com/IQks7cwQlV — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) May 27, 2022

Always meet your heroes.

I ran into a group of Miles Morales’ Spider-Men dancing and justly chillin’. #MomoCon #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/iD0aZNNcLu — Gavin Sheehan @ #MomoCon (@TheGavinSheehan) May 27, 2022

Into the Spider-Verse.

Stop by our booth in the arcade area at @MomoCon and take photos in front of our backdrop! #PieceofHeart #MomoCon2022 pic.twitter.com/iY66v9RLDy — Zeldathon @ MomoCon! (@Zeldathon) May 27, 2022

Track down Zeldathon and take a picture if you're at the show. If you're not, check them out on the Zeldathon Twitch channel and donate towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Justin Wong has chosen poorly.

Man, there is a lot happening this weekend, isn't there?

Look, @ComboBreaker just started but @PNDKetchup and @PNDMustard are already grinding sets of Bloody Roar. I couldn't stop laughing at this moment between them.



Brotherly rivalry at its finest. pic.twitter.com/gZt5aODFap — Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) May 27, 2022

A celebration of all fighting games, even the ones you might not know about.

That includes fan games, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Justice League Turbo, which is also on display this weekend.

We got the Combo Breaker staple, as well. It's the Mystery Game tournament!

bruh they actually running marvel mods @ combo breaker. pic.twitter.com/sk2oHBSIxI — MarlinPie @ CB2022 (@MarlinPie) May 27, 2022

Oh man, Google the Ultimate Marvel 3 mods when you get a chance. You'll get a kick out of it.

Strap in for Good Ass Tekken™ this weekend.

Thanks for the info, boss.

These FGC handshakes get more complex every year.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we look at the developing Metroid Dread scene. It's been less than nine months, but we're starting to see runners hit their stride with this game. Check out this episode of Victory Lap to see.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

A fun year, as always, fellas. See you all next season!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Between these guys and Edge on the other show, this has been a very good 12 months for... Brood nostalgia... of all things.

Tonight in video game music

OCRemix spotlights a new mixer named Akidna, who comes in with this EDM mix from Street Fighter II.

