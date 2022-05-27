Evening Reading - May 27, 2022

Well...
Around the gaming horn
Meet the last of the three houses that will be featured in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Pick your path and get ready to go to battle on June 24.
Pac-Man Museum+ is out today! Xbox owners, remember that it's on Game Pass!
Pokemon Unite is about to get its wildest addition to date. A new Catch 'Em Battles mode will let you go in with your selected Pokemon, but you can also catch wild Pokemon in mid-game and swap back and forth. We'll find out how this all works in practice when Catch 'Em Battles hit Pokemon Unite this Monday, May 30.
Lastly, if you've been enjoying Rifftrax: The Game, go ahead and log in again! It got a new update this week, so you'll have even more clips to play along with.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Once again, the Loop Daddy process
GOTTA HOLD ON pic.twitter.com/gWCGXJ29Z3— MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) May 27, 2022
Find somebody who's living their best life like Marc Rebillet.
Scenes from Star Wars Celebration
I finally caught up to my #BabyYoda! To my chagrin, he melted my heart! #StarWarsCelebration #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/r7na3iBcBT— Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) May 27, 2022
Nobody can resist Baby Yoda, not even Moff Gideon.
Look at this cute pit droid! #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/Sr3EA4Hh1u— Eric Oh (@EricTimOh) May 27, 2022
Are these the droids you're looking for?
An endless escalator loop of Willrow Hoods chanting “Ice cream! Ice cream!”, including a Jawa Willrow with a mudhorn egg, is an absolute joy.#StarWarsCelebration #StarWars #starwarscelebration2022 pic.twitter.com/5KPfyoNPnr— Phil Szostak @ SWCA (@PhilSzostak) May 27, 2022
Get these people some ice cream!
And finally...
Hayden Christensen’s last words to the fans before #ObiWanKenobi premieres:— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 27, 2022
“This is where the fun begins.” #StarWarsCelebrationpic.twitter.com/Id2swCbeqT
SAY THE LINE, DARTH!
Scenes from Momocon
heading to momocon like.. pic.twitter.com/RHtwNN6ZU9— Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) May 27, 2022
Starting with a quick tour.
outside MomoCon 20 min ago— hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) May 27, 2022
backpack guy: yo are you hungrybox?
me: hey there
backpack guy: I need to show you something
*lifts up sleeve* pic.twitter.com/IQks7cwQlV
Always meet your heroes.
I ran into a group of Miles Morales’ Spider-Men dancing and justly chillin’. #MomoCon #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/iD0aZNNcLu— Gavin Sheehan @ #MomoCon (@TheGavinSheehan) May 27, 2022
Into the Spider-Verse.
Stop by our booth in the arcade area at @MomoCon and take photos in front of our backdrop! #PieceofHeart #MomoCon2022 pic.twitter.com/iY66v9RLDy— Zeldathon @ MomoCon! (@Zeldathon) May 27, 2022
Track down Zeldathon and take a picture if you're at the show. If you're not, check them out on the Zeldathon Twitch channel and donate towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Celebrating Star Wars with... ohhhh no...
Justin Wong has chosen poorly.
Scenes from Combo Breaker
Man, there is a lot happening this weekend, isn't there?
Look, @ComboBreaker just started but @PNDKetchup and @PNDMustard are already grinding sets of Bloody Roar. I couldn't stop laughing at this moment between them.— Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) May 27, 2022
Brotherly rivalry at its finest. pic.twitter.com/gZt5aODFap
A celebration of all fighting games, even the ones you might not know about.
That includes fan games, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Justice League Turbo, which is also on display this weekend.
We got the Combo Breaker staple, as well. It's the Mystery Game tournament!
bruh they actually running marvel mods @ combo breaker. pic.twitter.com/sk2oHBSIxI— MarlinPie @ CB2022 (@MarlinPie) May 27, 2022
Oh man, Google the Ultimate Marvel 3 mods when you get a chance. You'll get a kick out of it.
Even @ArslanAsh95 bleeds, as France's @_Elixou shows us!#CB2022 #TEKKEN7https://t.co/XjqtsjXzdW pic.twitter.com/aYyvGWTlCa— ten/o (@tenomedia) May 27, 2022
AMERICAN 🇺🇸 COMEBACK!@reepal stays in there vs. @legendaryMihawk!— ten/o (@tenomedia) May 27, 2022
The Rivalry Rages On!#CB2022 #TEKKEN7https://t.co/XjqtsjXzdW pic.twitter.com/bA5CXuA4PK
Strap in for Good Ass Tekken™ this weekend.
Rangchu listening in #CB2022 #TEKKEN7 pic.twitter.com/Yyy2UiIekQ— G E CK O (@GECKO972) May 27, 2022
Thanks for the info, boss.
And finally...
WHY?@baitelephone @_saintcola @ViciousFGC https://t.co/oNtsv0oRBI pic.twitter.com/StVcXklaM8— Clipes FGC (@da_fgc) May 27, 2022
These FGC handshakes get more complex every year.
Nothing but the Hotfix
For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we look at the developing Metroid Dread scene. It's been less than nine months, but we're starting to see runners hit their stride with this game. Check out this episode of Victory Lap to see.
Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
Chuck and @SHAQ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4X38iVIkCF— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 27, 2022
A fun year, as always, fellas. See you all next season!
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
The @youngbucks ?!?! with @gangrel13, make their way to the ring! It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/KmWT4H9Mkx— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022
#TheHardys don't find much humor in the antics of the @youngbucks here on #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/snsuJrmA1E— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022
Between these guys and Edge on the other show, this has been a very good 12 months for... Brood nostalgia... of all things.
Tonight in video game music
OCRemix spotlights a new mixer named Akidna, who comes in with this EDM mix from Street Fighter II.
