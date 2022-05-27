LEGO BD-1 coming in August, pre-orders now available The rumors are true! You can now pre-order and build your own LEGO version of Cal Kestis' plucky droid sidekick.

It wasn't too long ago that rumors started swirling about some new LEGO Star Wars sets, including one based on a recent video game. Jedi Fallen Order fans were ecstatic to see rumors of a LEGO BD-1 in the works. Those rumors are not only true, but the set was unveiled during this weekend's Star Wars Celebration event. On top of that, pre-orders are now open.

LEGO BD-1 contains 1,062 pieces, which will all add up to create a faithful visual representation of Cal Kestis' trusty sidekick. On top of looking just like the plucky little droid, this set will feature posable joints and tiltable head. Display him however you want and make sure to place the special information sign that comes with this set, in order to truly make him a centerpiece of your Star Wars collection.

Rumors of the LEGO BD-1's existence first began to swirl back in March 2022 following a leak from Promobricks. This leak started adding fuel to the potential fire that fans would be seeing more out of the Fallen Order world. This includes rumors of a sequel to Respawn's single-player hit. With EA Play Live canceled for this year, fans are turning to this weekend's Star Wars Celebration for a potential confirmation of Cal Kestis' return.

LEGO BD-1 will begin shipping from retailers on August 1. It's available for pre-order now from the LEGO website, as well as retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more for $99.99 USD. We'll keep watching Star Wars Celebration for any further news on a galaxy far, far away. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.