Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

LEGO BD-1 coming in August, pre-orders now available

The rumors are true! You can now pre-order and build your own LEGO version of Cal Kestis' plucky droid sidekick.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It wasn't too long ago that rumors started swirling about some new LEGO Star Wars sets, including one based on a recent video game. Jedi Fallen Order fans were ecstatic to see rumors of a LEGO BD-1 in the works. Those rumors are not only true, but the set was unveiled during this weekend's Star Wars Celebration event. On top of that, pre-orders are now open.

LEGO BD-1 contains 1,062 pieces, which will all add up to create a faithful visual representation of Cal Kestis' trusty sidekick. On top of looking just like the plucky little droid, this set will feature posable joints and tiltable head. Display him however you want and make sure to place the special information sign that comes with this set, in order to truly make him a centerpiece of your Star Wars collection.

Rumors of the LEGO BD-1's existence first began to swirl back in March 2022 following a leak from Promobricks. This leak started adding fuel to the potential fire that fans would be seeing more out of the Fallen Order world. This includes rumors of a sequel to Respawn's single-player hit. With EA Play Live canceled for this year, fans are turning to this weekend's Star Wars Celebration for a potential confirmation of Cal Kestis' return.

LEGO BD-1 pre-order

LEGO BD-1 will begin shipping from retailers on August 1. It's available for pre-order now from the LEGO website, as well as retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more for $99.99 USD. We'll keep watching Star Wars Celebration for any further news on a galaxy far, far away. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola