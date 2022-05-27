Weekend PC Download Deals for May 27: Steam Racing Fest

Start your engines, Steam users! It's time for the Steam Racing Fest. If it has wheels, it's probably on sale. That includes games like GRID Legends, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Forza Horizon 4, iRacing, the Need for Speed games, and Chatty's favorite racer, Wreckfest. It's all on sale across this long weekend, so check these games out.
Meanwhile, the Epic Mega Sale continues and has shifted its free game giveaway to BioShock: The Collection. That's three games in one and all for free! Look out for that, along with the many other games that are on sale, including some major Epic exclusives like Sifu and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The Humble Store's Spring Sale has ended, but if you want something to play, you can pick up the giant Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle. Gamebillet has the best of Bethesda and Devolver Digital. And if you want to catch up with Destiny 2, The Witch Queen is on sale across several retailers.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.
- BioShock: The Collection - FREE until 6/2
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $39.59 (34% off)
- Weird West - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $9.99 (60% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Road 96 - $13.97 (30% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2022.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Shores Unknown, While True:learn(), Warborn, Cultist Simulator, Scarf, Crumble, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Spookware, MageQuit, Dead Island Definitive Edition, 20XX, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Streamer Life Simulator, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Unrailed, and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.99 (58% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.95 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $38.23 (24% off)
- Bethesda Spring Cleaning Sale
- Deathloop [Steam] - $26.97 (55% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $17.97 (55% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $26.97 (46% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $4.47 (55% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Bethesda Spring Cleaning Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Sale
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.95 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $10.95 (45% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem [Steam] - $13.90 (30% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $16.90 (32% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $6.90 (54% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.49 (58% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $20.79 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $22.95 (62% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.47 (79% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $9.98 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $24.11 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.38 (89% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $41.00 (32% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $21.99 (63% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.00 (45% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.95 (67% off) Subnautica: Below Zero [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.66 (90% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle - $38.06 (55% off)
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the GOG.com Electronic Arts Publisher Sale.
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Witness - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- Sifu Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $30.59 (24% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $22.77 (43% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.50 (59% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Cities: Skylines. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, After Dark, Snowfall, and Content Creator Pack: Art Deco DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Relaxation Station, Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings, Natural Disasters, Rock City Radio, Mass Transit, Concerts, Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and All That Jazz DLC packs and expansions. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Country Road Radio, Parklife, Synthetic Dawn Radio, Industries, Campus Radio, Deep Focus Radio, Content Creator Pack: Universal City, Campus, Downtown Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center, Coast to Coast Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan, Sunset Harbor, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers, and Content Creator Pack: Train Stations DLC and expansions. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Impulsion and Dungeon Rushers. Pay $5 or more to also receive Tiny Lands, Sigma Theory, and Out of Space. Pay $9 or more to also receive As Far As The Eye, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, Arietta of Spirits, and Recompile. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $10 for Orcs Must Die 2 Complete Edition, Exanima, Paint the Town Red, and Parkasaurus. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition, and Orcs Must Die 3. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Tyranny Deluxe Edition and Crossbow: Bloodnight. Pay more than the average $7.54 to get Ember and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory: Empires, Gordian Quest, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition (w/The Wildcards and Royal Ascension DLC packs). These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $26.79 (50% off)
- Classic Games Sale
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack [Steam] - $8.24 (85% off)
- System Shock Pack [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Max Payne 3 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Classic Games Sale.
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- FIFA 22 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the promo code LEGEND22 to receive $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $24.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $13.20 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $26.79 (33% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Steam Racing Fest
- GRID Legends - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- MotoGP 22 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $13.99 (80% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $9.99 (75% off)
- Descenders - $9.99 (60% off)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Steep - $5.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Racing Fest.
- The Elder Scrolls Franchise Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR [VR headset required] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Elder Scrolls Franchise Sale.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- A Memoir Blue - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Bandai Namco AniMay Sale
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $21.24 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.89 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco AniMay Sale.
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $26.24 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $19.99 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $15.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
