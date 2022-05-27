Weekend PC Download Deals for May 27: Steam Racing Fest

Start your engines, Steam users! It's time for the Steam Racing Fest. If it has wheels, it's probably on sale. That includes games like GRID Legends, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Forza Horizon 4, iRacing, the Need for Speed games, and Chatty's favorite racer, Wreckfest. It's all on sale across this long weekend, so check these games out.

Meanwhile, the Epic Mega Sale continues and has shifted its free game giveaway to BioShock: The Collection. That's three games in one and all for free! Look out for that, along with the many other games that are on sale, including some major Epic exclusives like Sifu and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The Humble Store's Spring Sale has ended, but if you want something to play, you can pick up the giant Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle. Gamebillet has the best of Bethesda and Devolver Digital. And if you want to catch up with Destiny 2, The Witch Queen is on sale across several retailers.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Shores Unknown, While True:learn(), Warborn, Cultist Simulator, Scarf, Crumble, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Spookware, MageQuit, Dead Island Definitive Edition, 20XX, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Streamer Life Simulator, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Unrailed, and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Cities: Skylines. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, After Dark, Snowfall, and Content Creator Pack: Art Deco DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Relaxation Station, Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings, Natural Disasters, Rock City Radio, Mass Transit, Concerts, Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and All That Jazz DLC packs and expansions. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Country Road Radio, Parklife, Synthetic Dawn Radio, Industries, Campus Radio, Deep Focus Radio, Content Creator Pack: Universal City, Campus, Downtown Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center, Coast to Coast Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan, Sunset Harbor, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers, and Content Creator Pack: Train Stations DLC and expansions. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Impulsion and Dungeon Rushers. Pay $5 or more to also receive Tiny Lands, Sigma Theory, and Out of Space. Pay $9 or more to also receive As Far As The Eye, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, Arietta of Spirits, and Recompile. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $10 for Orcs Must Die 2 Complete Edition, Exanima, Paint the Town Red, and Parkasaurus. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition, and Orcs Must Die 3. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Tyranny Deluxe Edition and Crossbow: Bloodnight. Pay more than the average $7.54 to get Ember and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory: Empires, Gordian Quest, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition (w/The Wildcards and Royal Ascension DLC packs). These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the promo code LEGEND22 to receive $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.