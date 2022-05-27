Weekend Console Download Deals for May 27: PlayStation Days of Play

The time has come to bolster your PlayStation collection, because the annual Days of Play sale is here. The very best of PlayStation is now on sale, featuring a parade of first-party titles and top third-party games from the last few years. The biggest ones to look out for are MLB The Show 22, Ghostwire: Tokyo, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and the full Final Fantasy 14 Online Collection. It's a long weekend, so find something you like and enjoy.
Over at Xbox, you can find the best of Resident Evil. And, lastly, over at Nintendo, you can find MLB The Show 22, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and the best from Annapurna Interactive. The story-based wonders of AI are often best experienced on the handheld hybrid Switch, so pick up something relaxing and just chill out this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Yoku's Island Express - FREE!
- The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk - FREE!
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Mighty Goose - $9.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Windjammers 2 [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Lost in Random [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Fighter Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- UFC 4 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Fighter Sale.
- Resident Evil Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Resident Evil Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Days of Play 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Weird West - $29.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Babylon's Fall [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.
- Remasters & Retro
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Windjammers 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack - $5.99 (70% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 Digital Edition - $10.49 (50% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Curse of the Dead Gods - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $47.99 (20% off)
- MLB The Show 22 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.75 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Mega May Sale
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Spring 2022 Publisher Sale
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $5.99 (70% off)
- I Am Dead - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ashen - $11.99 (70% off)
- Gone Home - $4.49 (70% off)
- Florence - $1.99 (66% off)
- If Found... - $6.49 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.79 (70% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gorogoa - $4.49 (70% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.29 (33% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $5.99 (25% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $25.99 (35% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 27: PlayStation Days of Play