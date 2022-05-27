Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 27: PlayStation Days of Play

The PlayStation Days of Play sale has begun, featuring deals on games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, MLB The Show 22, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The time has come to bolster your PlayStation collection, because the annual Days of Play sale is here. The very best of PlayStation is now on sale, featuring a parade of first-party titles and top third-party games from the last few years. The biggest ones to look out for are MLB The Show 22, Ghostwire: Tokyo, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and the full Final Fantasy 14 Online Collection. It's a long weekend, so find something you like and enjoy.

Over at Xbox, you can find the best of Resident Evil. And, lastly, over at Nintendo, you can find MLB The Show 22, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and the best from Annapurna Interactive. The story-based wonders of AI are often best experienced on the handheld hybrid Switch, so pick up something relaxing and just chill out this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

