Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter director Egon Durban won't leave the board, despite being voted out

Twitter shareholders voted out director Egon Durban, but he doesn't plan on leaving.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

Twitter’s (TWTR) business has been up and down since Elon Musk first submitted his offer to acquire the social media company earlier this year. This includes leadership at the company, and the board of directors that agreed to Musk’s proposal. Recently, Twitter (TWTR) shareholders voted to remove Egon Durban from the company’s board of directors, but he has no plans to leave.

Twitter made a regulatory filing earlier today to the SEC, where they revealed that Egon Durban did not receive enough shareholder votes to remain on the company’s board of directors. “Accordingly, the Board has reached the determination that accepting Mr. Durban’s Tendered Resignation at this time is not in the best interests of the Company.” Twitter goes on to explain why it plans to keep Durban around despite him being voted out by shareholders.

egon durban twitter board

The Board considers Mr. Durban a highly effective member and believes that he brings to the Board an unparalleled operational knowledge of the industry, a unique perspective, and an invaluable skill set and experience with mergers and acquisitions. The Board noted that Mr. Durban has strengthened its ability to oversee the Company’s long-term value creation strategy and effectively govern its implementation. Further, Mr. Durban is consistently well-prepared, engaged and a meaningful contributor to Board meetings and discussions.

It’s also worth noting that Durban has connections to Elon Musk, whose deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) is still pending. Durban previously invested $100 million into SolarCity, which Musk then acquired and now uses as an extension of his Tesla business.

Twitter’s decision to keep Durban around despite shareholders voting otherwise is certainly a bold one. It will be interesting to see if and how the company’s leadership and board further changes following the completion of Elon Musk’s acquisition, should the deal go through.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 27, 2022 10:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitter director Egon Durban won't leave the board, despite being voted out

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 27, 2022 10:43 AM

      But of course. Just ignore what you don't like.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 27, 2022 11:17 AM

      Sounds like business-as-usual at Twitter. lol

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 27, 2022 11:17 AM

      How is that going to work?

      What a shithole.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 27, 2022 11:26 AM

      Durban responded to the criticism over his refusal to vacate his seat by claiming 'I thought you people loved shitlords like Musk. All I'm doing is more of that bullshit. So fuck off.'

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      May 27, 2022 11:46 AM

      The real crime here is that Mike Judge stopped making Silicon Valley.

      • prokat legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2022 12:22 PM

        on the other hand, do SV and the Onion need to continue when reality is doing a better job producing the same comedy?

    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 27, 2022 12:46 PM

      That’s not how it works and Twitter is just going to get a massive class action lawsuit and more possible action by the SEC.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2022 12:48 PM

        I hope so. That this guy is a friend and financial partner of Elon Musk obviously points to reckless assumption of protection from the SEC.

        If I was a shareholder and hadn’t already dumped my stock, I’d be selling it all today on this news.

Hello, Meet Lola