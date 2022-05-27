Xur's location & wares for May 27, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where you can find Xur as well has what they're selling this week in Destiny 2.

Happy Friday, Guardians! Xur is back once again selling rare wares in exchange for Legendary Shards. Their location is constantly changing, so let's look at where Xur is and where they'll remain throughout the weekend in Destiny 2.

Xur’s location for May 27, 2722

Xur is located at the Tower in the Hangar. This is where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

You can buy items from Xur using Legendary Shards. If you don't have enough, we can help you out with our guide onhow to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur’s wares for May 27, 2022

Here are all of the Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

The Colony

Heart of Inmost Light

Mobility - 4 Resilience - 29 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 9 Strength - 12 Total - 64

Wormhusk Crown

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 6 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 11 Strength - 10 Total - 60

Karnstein Armlets

Mobility - 22 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 2 Strength - 21 Total - 62



Once again, if Xur is selling an armor piece or weapon that you don’t already have, it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and purchase it. It’s generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.

For the avid Destiny 2 players, make sure you pay a visit to our Destiny 2 strategy guide. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check our Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.