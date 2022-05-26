GTA Online Vespucci Job (Remix) revamps the film-inspired car chase mode A beloved classic mode, Grand Theft Auto Online's The Vespucci Job has been revamped with new vehicles for the runners and the cops chasing after them.

With Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online now on current-gen consoles and giving players some of the best new ways to play the game, Rockstar is going back to revamp some of the older content that players love. This week, GTA Online gets The Vespucci Job (Remix), providing a major update to the classic mode in which a singular runner aims to hit checkpoints while a squad of police give chase.

Rockstar announced the revamped Vespucci Job (Remix) via a Rockstar Newswire post on May 26, 2022. The Vespucci Job was originally conceived as a series of cops & robbers car chases inspired by a number of iconic racing and heist films such as The Italian Job. In The Vespucci Job (Remix), one player will still be racing for checkpoints with a team of player controlled cops in hot pursuit. However, there’s more choice in the runner vehicle this time. Classy as it is, the Issi Classic of the original Vespucci Job is replaced by a choice of sports cars, motorcyles, and muscle cars to give them some variety in their getaway vehicle.

Players will no longer be confined to the Issi Classic in The Vespucci Job (Remix), allowing them to try their hand at escaping fellow players in a collection of sports and muscle cars and motorcylces.

That’s not all that’s going on this week in Grand Theft Auto Online. In celebration of the launch of The Vespucci Job (Remix), Rockstar has also launched a number of limited time bonuses and deals, including the following below:

Double GTA$ and RP on the new Vespucci Job (Remix)

Double GTA$ and RP on all Clubhouse Contracts, MC Work, and MC Challenges, VIP/CEO Work, Bunker Series, Truck Off, and Mobile Operations

50% off Biker Business Supplies

All MC Abilities are Free to use through June 1st

Doubled Salaries for Associates and Bodyguards

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Übermacht Sentinel XS This week’s Hao Special Works Time Trial is between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Übermacht Revolter

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Bravado Youga Classic

Test Rides: The Vulcar Fagaloa, Declasse Vamos, and Dinka Jester RR

30% off Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses

75% off all Imani Services

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Benefactor Turreted Limo, Declasse Granger 2600LX, Vapid Caracara, and Declasse Vamos, 40% off the Vulcar Fagaloa

GTA$100,000 Bonus for logging in each week From May 26 – June 29

This month’s ongoing GTA+ Member Benefits: Free Agency property in Rockford Hills for immediate access to The Contract, the Grotti Brioso R/A and HSW Upgrade with 2 exclusive liveries, free clothing and accessories, double GTA$ on Security Contracts, plus additional member bonuses

Prime Gaming Benefits: Players who have successfully connected their Prime Gaming account to Rockstar Games Social Club will also receive an additional GTA$100,000, while Prime Gaming members who are also enrolled in GTA+ will get an extra GTA$100,000.

With The Vespucci Job (Remix) launching in GTA Online this week and various limited-time events going on with its launch, it’s a good time to check out a refreshed take on a classic. Stay tuned for further Grand Theft Auto coverage, including the latest perks coming to GTA+ subscribers.